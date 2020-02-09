UFC 247: Joe Rogan blasts judge for scores in Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes and earlier fight

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan did not hold anything back when venting his anger at the judges for their decisions at UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes. The commentator was raging at not only the main event decision, but also at the decision of one judge, Joe Soliz, to score a fight 30-27 in the favor of Andre Ewell earlier in the night.

Joe Rogan rants about judges' scores at UFC 247

The main event was an interesting event at UFC 247, where Dominick Reyes had an immense advantage over Jon Jones in the first two rounds, and in the eyes of many won the third round as well.

The fourth and fifth rounds were in the favor of Jones, so while the decision of him winning was surprising, it was the fact that Joe Soliz scored the fight 49-46 in the favor of Jones that Rogan was not happy about. He pointed out again and again that he was not happy with the decision and said that the scoring system desperately needed to be changed.

Talking about the earlier fight as well, Rogan raged as the other two judges scored the fight 28-29 and 29-28, Joe Soliz decided to go completely in the favor of Andre Ewell instead of Jonathan Martinez and scored it 30-27.

It will be interesting to see the fallout of this decision, but for now, it's safe to say the MMA world and Joe Rogan is not happy about UFC 247.

I had Reyes in the first three rounds. Credit to Jones on coming on strong 4th and 5th but I would of guessed Reyes won that fight on scorecards. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 9, 2020