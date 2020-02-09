UFC 247- Jon Jones retains Light Heavyweight Championship in controversial decision win

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes: Weigh-Ins

Jon Jones is still the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion of the world. While we're used to hearing and reading that, this turned into another somewhat controversial win for the Champion. It was the third fight he won via unanimous decision, with one judge shockingly scoring the contest 49-46 to Jones.

Many seemed to think that Dominick Reyes had done enough as he controlled the early rounds. The first round, in particular, was a big one for Reyes as he had Jones moving back constantly. The first two rounds were undoubtedly his but in the third round, he began to slow down.

This is where Jones began to take control, but not in the usual, dominant fashion that he's been known to do. Reyes' constant movement kept him in it. He wasn't in a threatening-enough position to be finished, but the past year has seen him change his style to a more conservative one.

It's a George St-Pierre-esque approach, where it may not be the most exciting kind of fight, but the result means that the job is done and another title defense is in the books. On the note of GSP, Jones has now surpassed him, being involved in the highest number of Championship fights in UFC history.

As for who's next for Jones, we're going to have to wait and see until next week. Corey Anderson takes on Jan Blachowicz in a number one contender's bout. The winner is expected to be Jones' next opponent for the year - which could presumably only be after August or so depending on the title fights for the PPVs in that period.