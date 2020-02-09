UFC 247- Valentina Shevchenko decimates Katlyn Chookagian, successfully defends UFC Flyweight Championship

Valentina Shevchenko

In the co-main event of tonight's UFC 247 pay-per-view, Valentina Shevchenko once again successfully defended the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship by defeating Katlyn Chookagian in the third round of the fight.

Valentina Shevchenko's run as UFC Flyweight Champion

At UFC 231, Valentina Shevchenko would defeat Joanna Jędrzejczyk in order to win the UFC Flyweight Champion and for her first title defense, 'Bullet' defeated Jessica Eye in the co-main event of UFC 238.

Shevchenko then followed up with a win over Liz Carmouche at UFC on ESPN+14, in a rematch from 2010, as the former once again successfully defended the UFC Flyweight Championship inside the Octagon.

Shevchenko successfully defends the UFC Flyweight Title against Katlyn Chookagian

Heading into tonight's UFC 247 co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko was certainly the favorite to win the bout and successfully defend her UFC Flyweight Championship in the process. And, that is exactly what happened when Shevchenko and Chookagian were locked inside the Octagon.

Shevchenko started off the fight in an aggressive fashion and in the very first round of the bout, the champion split open Chookagian, thanks to a brutal elbow strike, while the challenger was on her back.

As the fight resumed, Chookagian found herself in similar trouble, as Shevchenko kept landing various combinations and as we went into the third round, the challenger decided to pull guard which eventually led to Shevchenko getting into a crucifix position, as the champion started blasting Chookagian with a flurry of punches. The ref finally decided to call the fight, as the challenger failed to defend herself.

With this win, Shevchenko marked her third successful title defense.

Advertisement