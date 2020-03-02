UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where in US, UK & India

UFC 248

UFC 248 is set to feature a Middleweight Championship fight, with Israel Adesanya defending his title against Yoel Romero. Romero is fighting Adesanya in a title fight that has been a long time coming.

Since arriving in the UFC, Adesanya has been leaving every other fighter behind with win after win, but now, he might have met his match in the form of Romero.

The UFC Women's Strawweight Championship will also be defended at the event with Zhang Weili defending against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. With Weili managing to make her way out of China with the threat of the coronavirus looming over her, it is now up to Joanna to try and take advantage of the distractions that that first-ever Chinese UFC Women's Champion suffered in the lead-up to this fight.

With this, and a lot more on the card, let's take a look at what's waiting for UFC fans at UFC 248, and everything that they need to know about the card.

UFC 248: Location, Date, and Start Time

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada, The United States of America.

Date: 7th March 2020 (US), 7th March 2020 (UK), 7th March 2020 (India)

Start Time: Main Card - 10:00 PM EST, 3:00 AM GMT, 8:30 AM IST

Preliminary Card - 8:00 PM EST, 1:00 AM GMT, 6:30 AM IST

Early Preliminary Card - 6:15 PM EST, 11:15 PM GMT, 4:45 AM IST

UFC 248 Fight Card

Main Card

Middleweight Championship Fight: Israel Adesanya (c) vs Yoel Romero

Women's Strawweight Championship Fight: Zhang Weili (c) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Lightweight Fight: Beneil Dariush vs Drakkar Klose

Welterweight Fight: Neil Magnyvs Li Jingliang

Welterweight Fight: Alex Oliveira vs Max Griffin

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Fight: Sean O'Malley vs Jose Alberto Quinonez

Lightweight Fight: Mark Madsen vs Austin Hubbard

Middleweight Fight: Rodolfo Vieira vs Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight Fight: Gerald Meerschaertvs.Deron Winn

Early Preliminary Card

Women's Strawweight Fight: Emily Whitmire vs Polyana Viana

Bantamweight Fight: Danaa Batgerel vs Guido Cannetti

Featherweight Fight: Jamall Emmers vs Giga Chikadze

Note: The position of the Emmers vs Chikadze fight on the card is yet to be confirmed.

How to watch UFC 248 in the US and UK?

UFC 248 can be watched live in the United States on ESPN+ for the main card, featuring the two Championship fights, where Israel Adesanya fights Yoel Romero, and Zhang Weili faces Joanna Jedrzejczyk. For the Preliminary Card, the fights will be broadcast live on ESPN, while the Early Preliminary Card can be watched on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom, UFC 248 will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

How, when and where to watch UFC 248 in India?

UFC 248 will be broadcast live exclusively on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi on Sunday, March 8th, at 8:30 AM.