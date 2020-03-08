UFC 248: Beneil Dariush stuns crowd with huge knockout win over Drakkar Klose

A huge win for Beneil Dariush

At tonight's UFC 248, Beneil Dariush secured an impressive win for himself when he knocked out Drakkar Klose in one of the most astonishing finishes of all time in the second round of their Lightweight bout.

Beneil Dariush knocks Drakkar Klose out cold

Prior to his return to the Octagon at tonight's UFC 248 pay-per-view, Beneil Dariush had compiled a winning streak of three in the UFC, with his latest win the in the Octagon being on October 26, 2019, over Frank Camacho at UFC on ESPN+20.

Dariush, who was determined to put on another performance upon his return to the Octagon tonight, exactly did what he had hoped for, as he brutally knocked-out Klose after catching him with a massive left hand that bounced the latter's head-off the cage and put him out cold.

Dariush's KO certainly caught everyone off guard and also ended Klose's three-fight winning streak in the UFC, as well. The win also marked Dariush's 12th victory in the UFC Lightweight Division.

Since joining the UFC's lightweight division in 2014, @BeneilDariush's 12 victories are the most by any lightweight in this time. #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/It6Uz14IdF — UFC News (@UFCNews) March 8, 2020

What's next for Beneil Dariush?

Following his historic win at UFC 248, Beneil Dariush will now look forward to securing a fight against a top ranked fighter in the Lightweight Division and after a win like that, could you really blame the man?