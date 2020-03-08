UFC 248: Controversial offense in Romero vs Adesanya sees unexpected finish to main event

Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero

UFC 248 had an excellent co-main event in what could easily be the best Women's MMA fight of all time when Joanna Jedrzejczyk faced Zhang Weili for the UFC Strawweight Championship. The main event would be a very different sort of fight.

The UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya was set to defend his title against Yoel Romero, but in what was supposed to be a huge fight given the past of both these fighters, it was nothing if not disappointing.

Yoel Romero never brought the fight, and although it appeared that he was trying to lull Israel into a false sense of security, he never did anything with that. The fans, Israel Adesanya, and even the referee were less than happy with the inactivity from Yoel Romero, and although at points it appeared he could charge, he never did.

The fight coming after the co-main event showed the difference that was there in the styles of the two fights.

In the end, Israel Adesanya walked away with the Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Yoel Romero claimed that Adesanya had not fought really, but it was him who never really got into the fight. The leg kicks from Adesanya proved to be the difference.

Paulo Costa was the most active person next to the Octagon, and it looks like Israel's next fight might well be against him.