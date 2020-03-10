UFC 248 medical suspensions sees Israel Adesanya possibly put on the sidelines

Israel Adesanya

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya's fight against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 was a controversial main event to close off an otherwise satisfying night of MMA. Neither Romero nor Adesanya seemed to get into the fight really, with 5 rounds of parrying of strikes that hardly ever came. With the fans split between Romero and Adesanya, Dana White was clear that he blamed Romero for never really engaging in the fight, and that it was the last Championship fight he would ever get in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya's next fight seems all but determined, with Paulo Costa vigorously knocking on the door of the UFC Middleweight Champion.

However, he might have to wait a while according to a report by MMA Junkie.

Medical suspensions from UFC 248 revealed

With the UFC medical suspensions now out, there appears to be a little doubt over the health of the Champion. Currently, before handing out the length of his suspension, UFC is waiting for X-rays of both his feet. If an injury is found, then he will be sidelined until he gets a doctor's clearance. The minimum suspension is for no contact until April 29th.

Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk both had a barn-burner of a fight, and it appears that their medical suspensions will be reflecting that. Both are suspended until 5th May and have a 'no contact' order until April 22nd. Given the fight that they were both a part of, this is surprising, as a longer suspension would have been expected.

The rest of the suspensions for the main card can be seen below.

Beneil Dariush: April 9th, awaiting the doctor's MRI on his right knee.

Drakkar Klose: Suspension - April 22nd, no-contact - April 7

Li Jingliang: Suspension - April 22nd, no-contact - April 7

Alex Oliveira: Suspension - April 22, no-contact - April 7

Max Griffin: April 7th is the minimum term for suspension, while they are awaiting an MRI on his left shoulder. If an injury is discovered, then he will need a doctor's clearance or will have no contact until September 4th.

Meanwhile, it is time to get ready for the next UFC event, as UFC Fight Night 170 is set to take place this Saturday on 14th March, with Kevin Lee facing the master of the submission, Charles Oliveira.