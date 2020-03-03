UFC 248: Rise of Israel Adesanya - Adesanya's odd pre-fight routine

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is heading into his title defense against Yoel Romero in the highest of spirits, despite Romero being a fighter that many others dread facing. During his short but rather effective career in UFC, Adesanya has made quite a deep impact on the entire Middleweight Division.

As the current UFC Middleweight Champion, there seems to be little that Adesanya can do wrong. He has defeated some of the top fighters in the company during this short period, but there is more to this Champion than meets the eye. '

In this series about the UFC Middleweight Champion in the lead up to UFC 248, we will be looking at different aspects of Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya's pre-fight routine

In the fight weeks, every fighter has some sort of rituals that they go through. There is the pressure of the last round of the weight cuts, as they struggle to make sure that they meet the weight requirement before the weigh-ins. Not only that, other fighters calm their nerves in their own ways as the hype towards the fight builds.

While some work on getting their hype up before the fight, others do what they can to prepare and train while maintaining a calm frame of mind.

Israel Adesanya is known for being a show-off and a cool customer, who never really lets his anger or aggression show outside the Octagon, more focused on putting on a show for the audience.

Meanwhile, in the fight week, it appears that he has an unusual routine - getting a haircut.

While talking to Bleacher Report, Adesanya revealed that he got a hair cut to make sure that he looked nice as he knew that he was going to get his picture taken a lot during this time, and those pictures would be used for the rest of his career.

Given that many fighters look their worst at this time after having gone through the weight cut, this is another interesting aspect of the current Middleweight Champion. Instead of doing what other fighters do, he likes to get a hair cut and watch Netflix in the lead up to fights.

"I don't know. I try to wake up every day. Actually, I'm gonna get a haircut the week of the fight. I like to get trimmed up. I like the hair looking nice and crisp. Because you're getting your picture taken a lot, you know? Sometimes they use those things for life. And I like to watch Netflix before a fight."

With his title defense coming up this week, it will be interesting to see what he does when he finally faces Romero.