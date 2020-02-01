UFC 248 - With Robert Whittaker out, Jared Cannonier wants to face Kelvin Gastelum

Jared Cannonier (Image Courtesy: ESPN)

With former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker pulling out of the upcoming UFC 248 pay-per-view, top division contender Jared Cannonier is now left without an opponent to face in Las Vegas this March.

In a recent post on Instagram, Cannonier wrote that with five weeks left for the UFC 248 PPV, 'The Killa Gorilla' is willing to face another top Middleweight fighter in the form of Kelvin Gastelum in a contenders match.

Jared Cannonier wants Kelvin Gastelum for UFC 248

Currently left without an opponent for UFC 248, Jared Cannonier took to Instagram and claimed that having left with no other choices for the upcoming March pay-per-view, he is now willing to share the Octagon with top contender Kelvin Gastelum, with Darren Till still thinking about taking up the fight.

Cannonier was initially scheduled to face former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker, who eventually had to pull-out of the card due to family issues and personal reasons.

'The Killa Gorilla' took to Instagram and wrote the following:

When is UFC 248?

UFC 248 is scheduled to take place on the 7 March, 2020 and will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero, as the two will collide for the UFC Middleweight Championship. The co-main event of the card will also feature Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who will challenge for the UFC Strawweight Championship.