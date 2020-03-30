UFC 249 might go ahead without Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently under lockdown in Russia

'The Eagle' has no idea what he is training for at the moment

Recent developments in the coronavirus restrictions have put Khabib Nurmagomedov under lockdown in his home country Russia. If things continue at this rate, 'The Eagle' thinks the promotion will be going ahead with UFC 249 without him, canceling his fight with Tony Ferguson for the fifth time.

The Lightweight Champion appeared on Instagram Live on Monday to explain the current situation in detail. MMA Junkie reported on it as per RT Sport's translation.

Khabib does not know what he is preparing for

The Russian revealed that he and his team had flown over to the United Arab Emirates when UFC said the fight will take place in Abu Dhabi instead of the United States.

"We were training in the AKA without any information regarding the fight, where and how is it going to happen. Then the UFC told us that the fight 100% isn’t happening in the States. And they said that 99% that it will happen in (United Arab) Emirates, Abu Dhabi... After talking to the UFC we decided to fly over to the Emirates a month before the fight. I don’t remember the exact date, it was 19th or 20th, I’ll have to check."

But travel bans in the country forced them to fly back to Russia. Khabib is currently training in his native region, Dagestan. But he is not sure what he is keeping ready for, since Russia too, has closed its borders for foreign individuals and forbidding its residents to leave.

"So, we had to fly back to Russia. Currently, I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day, although I don’t know what am I preparing for. Because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same like in the States, same like in Europe, Emirates, everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now."

UFC 249 might go ahead without Khabib

As the Lightweight title defender, Khabib was to star in the headlining fight for the event against Ferguson. However, now it seems like that might not happen at all. Khabib admits hearing rumors about UFC 249 happening without him and that his replacement is being looked for to appear against Ferguson.

"So now I am hearing that they are looking to organize it with or without me... I am even hearing that they are looking for an opponent for Tony, because he is in the States and I am here in Russia. But I am here not on my own will."

Khabib shared that his team had discussed everything with UFC when they said USA will definitely not be the venue for the fight. Although he understands the uncertainty of the situation right now, he is finding it difficult to train without any concrete information about the fight.

"Everyone should follow the laws. I am not against it, I know that fighters need to feed their families and pay their bills. I know how hard it is for the fighter. Unless they fight they aren’t getting any money... Now I don’t really know what’s going on. It’s really hard to train and cut your weight when the whole world is locked down and you don’t know what you are preparing for. But it’s not the first time I face obstacles in my career.”