Vicente Luque

Tonight's UFC 249 preliminary card kicked-off with a rematch between Niko Price and Vicente Luque, and the two savages got things going with a vicious fight at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Luque and Price initially squared-off in 2017 when the former walked out of Sao Paulo, Brazil as the winner and three years later, the result was still the same but this time, it was a more competitive fight as Luque secured the win via doctor's stoppage.

Vicente Luque secures another win over Niko Price at UFC 249

Vicente Luque picked up yet another brutal win in the Octagon tonight at UFC 249, as he finished-off Niko Price in the third round of their fight via a doctor's stoppage, as the 'The Silent Assassin' landed a wicked left on Price's right eye.

Price, who for the first time in his career was competing in the third round of a fight, tried his best to maintain his composure throughout the bout and final round of the fight, however, referee Jason Herzog finally decided to intervene and bring in the doctor.

The doctor eventually called for a stoppage, as things weren't looking too good for Price, whose eye was badly swollen and barely had any vision in it. Luque was eventually declared the winner and added another important win to his UFC resume.

The definition of the word WARRIOR. 👏



Give it up for @VicenteLuqueMMA and @NikoHybridPrice putting in a shift tonight! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/TcZ4QDEISW — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

What's next for Vicente Luque in the UFC?

In his post-fight Octagon interview, Luque said that he had prepared himself for the best version of Niko Price prior to his return at UFC 249 and wanted to put on an absolute show upon his own comeback.