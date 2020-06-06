UFC 250 weigh-in results: Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer make weight

The main event is official as Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer make weight.

All the 24 fighters set to fight on the UFC 250 card made the cut.

UFC Fight 250 Nunes v Spencer: Weigh-Ins

This Sunday's UFC main event is official as both Felicia Spencer and Amanda Nunes made weight for the women's featherweight title fight. All the 24 other fighters too made weight, including the co-main event fighters Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao.

The entire card has some very exciting fights lined up including the much anticipated one between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen. The fight is an important one for the UFC Bantamweight division as the winner most probably gets to fight for the title, which has been vacant since Henry Cejudo announced his retirement at UFC 249.

The most surprising part about the card is the number of high-profile fights crammed into it. You have a title fight, a returning champion, a title-eliminator, and a hyped prospect all in one card.

However, the next event that is Fight Night has no top contenders on the entire card. The main card is being headlined by Jessica Eye vs Cynthia Calvillo.

It is surprising why the UFC didn't move one fight from this card to the next one. However, this is an exciting fight card and all of us are excited to see what happens at the event.

While most have already considered Felicia Spencer to be the underdog in her title fight with Amanda Nunes, one must be reminded that this is a woman who went three rounds with Cris Cyborg and is a former Invicta FC women's featherweight champion.

Last time people had written off GDR, she had turned out to give a tough fight to Nunes. This fight too can go that way.

UFC 251 weigh-in results are as follows

Main card

Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

Aljamain Sterling (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Rocco Martin (170.5)

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Eddie Wineland (136)

Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper (145.5) vs. Alex Caceres (146)

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Cody Stamann (145.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (146)

Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)

Early Preliminary Card

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Alex Perez (126)

Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Devin Clark (205.5)

Evan Dunham (149.5) vs. Herbert Burns (149.5)

