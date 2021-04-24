UFC 261 Live Stream: How much will it cost to watch the UFC Fight Tonight Live?

The UFC will welcome a full capacity live audience back to the arena with the UFC 261 pay-per-view event on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

A welterweight title fight will headline the card, which promises to be brimming with action from the start until the end. Jorge Masvidal will be challenging the 170-pounds king Kamaru Usman, this time with a full fight camp.

In the co-main event, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against former champion Rose Namajunas. Weili is returning to the octagon for the first time since her historic clash with Joanna Jedrzejczyk in what fans and experts around the world claim to be arguably the greatest women's fight in MMA history. Her current rivalry with Namajunas has already been painted with a political tinge after the latter's controversial comments about communism.

The third title fight of the night features women's flyweight queen Valentina 'Bullet' Shevchenko against Jessica Andrade, who moved up a division and defeated Katlyn Chookagian for the title shot.

How much will it cost to watch UFC 261 pay-per-view?

The UFC 261 pay-per-view is available for purchase on ESPN+ at $69.99 for viewers who already have a subscription on the platform.

A monthly ESPN+ subscription comes at $5.99 and the annual subscription costs $59.99. However, one can purchase a one-year subscription along with UFC 261 pay-per-view at $89.98 only, therefore saving a lot on the viewing cost.

ESPN+ subscription can also be purchased with the Disney Plus Bundle Package, which gives the buyer access to Disney Plus and Hulu as well. It is priced at $82.98 per year.

Viewers from the United Kingdom will be able to watch the event on BT Sport 1 or on BT Sport app and website by purchasing a monthly pass of £25. Membership allows buyers to watch UFC events as well as other sports, both live and on-demand on the app and website.

In India, UFC 261 will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). These channels can be accessed with an active cable or DTH connection. To stream it on the Sony LIV app or website, viewers would need a premium yearly subscription that costs Rs. 199.

The event can also be caught live on UFC Fight Pass around the world, which can be accessed with a monthly fee of $9.99 or a yearly discounted amount of $95.99.