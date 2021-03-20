UFC 262 confirmed to be hosted at the Toyota Center in Houston with live fans in attendance

The UFC has officially announced the location for the UFC 262 pay-per-view. A card headlined by Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, UFC 262 will be hosted at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Taking to Twitter, UFC officially confirmed the upcoming vacant lightweight title fight between Chander and Oliveira. With the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov officially confirmed by Dana White, his promotion has decided to book two of the lightweight's absolute best in the vacant lightweight title fight.

Here is the announcement made by the UFC:

UFC 262 is already shaping up to be a tremendous pay-per-view card. The event will mark the crowning of a new UFC lightweight champion for the first time since 2018, now that Khabib has officially confirmed that he won't be returning to the sport.

The rest of the May 15th PPV will feature other exciting fights including another top lightweight contender showdown between former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush.

UFC 262 also includes Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo, Antonina Shevchenko vs Andrea Lee, and Edson Barboza vs Shane Burgos, in a fight that has the potential to be Fight of the Night.

UFC will bring back fans to the arena for Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal II

The upcoming UFC 261 pay-per-view will feature the return of UFC fans in attendance for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The PPV will be headlined by Kamaru Usman defending the UFC welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in a rematch from UFC 251.

The same PPV also includes Zhang Weili defending her UFC strawweight title against Rose Namajunas. Whereas Valentina Shevchenko will be defending the UFC women's flyweight title against Jessica Andrade, who could be the toughest test for 'Bullet' up to date.

UFC 262 will also be hosted in front of a live crowd in Houston and heading into the main event of the PPV, Michael Chandler will be hoping to make history by winning the lightweight title fight in only his second promotional fight. But Oliveira himself has been on a tremendous run and will be a tough challenge for 'Iron'.