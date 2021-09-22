5 bold predictions for UFC 266

UFC 266 is just around the corner. The card will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. Despite being in the UFC for almost five years, this will be the first time 'The Great' has headlined an event in the promotion.

The co-main event of UFC 266 will feature a championship bout between flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko and No.3-ranked contender Lauren Murphy.

A heavyweight clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Curtis Blaydes will also feature on the main card of the event. A flyweight showdown between Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo will also go down at the event. Both fighters will be looking to put themselves back in the win column with a victory at UFC 266.

The event will also mark the return of MMA royalty Nick Diaz, who was last seen in action in January 2015 when he took on Anderson Silva at UFC 183.

The UFC 266 card features several other amazing matchups, including a lightweight banger between Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast. An exciting bantamweight matchup between former title challenger Marlon Moraes and rising 135-pounder Merab Dvalishvili is also set to go down.

On that note, let's take a look at five bold predictions that could come true for UFC 266:

#5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik will knock out Curtis Blaydes at UFC 266

Curtis Blaydes has taken out big names like Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Mark Hunt and Andrei Arlovski during his run in the UFC. But the 'Razor's Achilles heel has been fighters with devastating knockout power. Blaydes only has losses against Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, both of whom knocked the 30-year-old out in their fights.

'Bigi Boy's fight against Overeem is quite an example of his exemplary power of putting anyone's lights out with a single blow. Also, 11 out of Rozenstruik's 12 MMA wins have come via knockout.

If the Surinamese fighter manages to connect to land a clean shot on Blaydes, it might be the end of the night for him.

