After Dan Hooker's visa troubles, opponent Nasrat Haqparast faces the same problem; issues Twitter appeal for visa ahead of UFC 266 fight

Nasrat Haqparast recently revealed that, much like his opponent Dan Hooker, he has run into problems getting his U.S. visa approved as well.

The German fighter took to social media to publicly appeal for his visa approval. On Twitter, Haqparast wrote:

"Dear @usconsfrankfurt this is my last chance to make my fight on Saturday #UFC266 happen. I’m waiting for my Visa approval and I kindly ask to pick up my passport and visa. I understand that due to COVID-19 it’s difficult for the visa process right now but this is my last chance."

Nasrat Haqparast @Nasrat_mma Dear @usconsfrankfurt this is my last chance to make my fight on Saturday #UFC266 happen. I’m waiting for my Visa approval and I kindly ask to pick up my passport and visa. I understand that due to COVID 19 it’s difficult for the visa process right now but this is my last chance. Dear @usconsfrankfurt this is my last chance to make my fight on Saturday #UFC266 happen. I’m waiting for my Visa approval and I kindly ask to pick up my passport and visa. I understand that due to COVID 19 it’s difficult for the visa process right now but this is my last chance.

Haqparast also revealed that he has gone to great lengths to make sure he'll get his visa approved on time but to no avail. He said he reached out to the embassy and even drove for six hours to Frankfurt, but his visa hasn't been approved yet.

Check out Haqparast's Twitter post below:

Nasrat Haqparast @Nasrat_mma I had my interview Friday, didn’t sleep for 24h, drove 6 hours to Frankfurt, had my interview 9am but didn’t got my passport and visa approved yet. This is the fight of my life PLEASE approve my visa 🙏🏼 @usconsfrankfurt I had my interview Friday, didn’t sleep for 24h, drove 6 hours to Frankfurt, had my interview 9am but didn’t got my passport and visa approved yet. This is the fight of my life PLEASE approve my visa 🙏🏼 @usconsfrankfurt

Nasrat Haqparast is scheduled to take on Dan Hooker at UFC 266 on September 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. With Haqparast experiencing trouble with his travel clearances, however, it's still unclear whether he will be cleared in time for Saturday's event.

Dan Hooker gets his visa in time for his fight against Nasrat Haqparast

Lightweight standout Dan Hooker has publicly addressed the U.S. embassy in New Zealand to ask for his visa to be expedited. Last week, the Kiwi fighter took to Twitter to write:

"@USAmbNZ Hi Kevin, apologies for messaging on here but it's a last resort. My visa is with the US embassy here in NZ as I fight next week in Las Vegas on #UFC266 update today is it won't be approved until next week due to lock down which will cancel my fight. Please help."

Hooker's appeal seems to have worked, as he recently revealed that he got his U.S. visa in time. 'The Hangman' posted a video of himself on Twitter proudly showing off his travel passes.

Also Read

With Nasrat Haqparast experiencing the same problems Hooker encountered, there's a possibility that 'The Hangman' will fight a short-notice replacement.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh