UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega full card results and video highlights

UFC 266 was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. The Aussie attempted his second title defense against a revamped Ortega who had outstruck 'The Korean Zombie' in his octagon comeback.
The UFC 266 co-main event saw women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko attempt her sixth title defense against Lauren Murphy. Shevchenko dispatched Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagia, Jennifer Maia and Jessica Andrade after winning the belt from Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2018. Meanwhile, Murphy went into the fight riding a five-fight win streak with wins over Mara Romero Borella, Andrea Lee, Roxanne Modafferi, Liliya Shakirova and Joanne Calderwood.
The UFC 266 main card also saw the return of legendary fan-favorite Nick Diaz. Nate's older brother made a return to the octagon against fellow legend Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years in the making.
UFC 266 early prelims results
Jalin Turner def. Uros Medic via submission (04:01 of Round 1)
Nick Maximov def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Matthew Semelsberger def. Martin Sano via KO (00:15 of Round 1)
Jonathan Pearce def. Omar Morales via submission (03:31 of Round 2)
UFC 266 prelims results
Merab Dvalishvili def. Marlon Moraes via TKO (04:25 of Round 2)
Dan Hooker def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Chris Daukaus def. Shamil Abdurakimov via TKO (01:23 of Round 2)
Talia Santos def. Roxanne Modafferii via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC 266 main card results
Alexander Volkanovski def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)
Valentina Shevchenko def. Lauren Murphy via TKO (04:00 of Round 4)
Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via TKO (00:44 of Round 3)
Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Jessica Andrade def. Cynthia Calvillo via TKO (04:54 of Round 1)
UFC 266 early prelims highlights
Lightweight Uros Medic and Jalin Turner closed off the action on the UFC 266 early prelims. Turner stunned his opponent with a left hand and dropped him to the ground before slipping in a rear-naked choke.
Debutants Cody Brundage and Nick Maximov squared off in a middleweight matchup at the UFC 266 prelims. Maximov picked up a dominant unanimous decision win after going toe-to-toe against Brundage over the course of three rounds.
The UFC 266 early prelims witnessed a welterweight matchup between Matthew Semelsberger and Martin Sano. Semelsberger delivered a highlight-reel knockout, shutting the lights on Sano fifteen seconds into the fight.
The UFC 266 early prelims started off with a featherweight matchup between Jonathan Pearce and Omar Morales. Both fighters started light-footed and landed almost evenly in a closely contested first round. Pearce went into the clinch early in the second and displayed fantastic ground work to eventually submit his opponent via a rear-naked choke.
UFC 266 prelims highlights
Marlon Moraes and Merb Dvalishvili squared off in a bantamweight matchup on the UFC 266 prelims. Dvalishvili displayed a phenomenal chin in surviving an early knockdown from Moraes and proceeded almost to finish Moraes at the end of the opening round. Dvalishvili dominated Moraes in the second round and unleashed fierce ground and pound to pick up a TKO victory, marking his seventh straight UFC win.
No.8-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker took on unranked Nasrat Haqparast on the UFC 266 prelims. 'The Hangman' dominated Haqparast throughout to pick up a unanimous decision victory.
Heavyweight prospects Shamil Abdurakhimov and Chris Daukas squared off on the UFC 266 prelims. Abdurakhimov was saved by the bell after being knocked down by Daukas in the very opening round. Chris Daukas went on to knock his opponent out in the second round, making it his fourth straight KO win under the UFC.
Women's flyweights Roxanne Modafferi and Taila Santos started the action on the UFC 266 prelims. Santos dominated 'The Happy Warrior' over the course of three rounds to pick up a unanimous decision victory. Santos is now riding a three-fight win streak and has established herself as a legitimate flyweight prospect.
UFC 266 main card highlights
UFC 266 was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. In an immense display of chin, Ortega went the distance against the champion despite coming close to being finished on multiple occasions. Volkanovski survived multiple submission attempts from Ortega to pick up a unanimous decision win in an absolute banger of a championship fight.
Valentina Shevchenko put her flyweight title on the line against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event at UFC 266. In a dominant showing, Shevchenko picked her opponent apart on the feet while landing occasional takedowns. 'Bullet' caught her opponent with a right hook in the fourth round and pounded away on the ground to earn her sixth straight successful title defense.
Nick Diaz made his highly anticipated return to the octagon against Robbie Lawler on the UFC 266 main card. The legends put on an instant classic, choosing to stand and trade as long as the fight lasted. Diaz failed to get back on his feet after getting dropped by a right hook from Lawler in the third round, forcing the referee to waive off the contest.
The UFC 266 main card witnessed a heavyweight battle between ranked contenders Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. A huge knee from Rozenstruik caused swelling above Blaydes' right eye in the second round. However, Blaydes went the distance, stifling Rozenstruik with his wrestling to win a dominant unanimous decision.
A women's flyweight matchup between Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo started off the main card action at UFC 266. Andrade became the first UFC fighter to stop Calvillo, scoring a TKO win in the final seconds of the opening round.
Also Read
Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!