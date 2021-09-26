UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega full card results and video highlights

UFC 266 was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. The Aussie attempted his second title defense against a revamped Ortega who had outstruck 'The Korean Zombie' in his octagon comeback.

The UFC 266 co-main event saw women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko attempt her sixth title defense against Lauren Murphy. Shevchenko dispatched Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagia, Jennifer Maia and Jessica Andrade after winning the belt from Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2018. Meanwhile, Murphy went into the fight riding a five-fight win streak with wins over Mara Romero Borella, Andrea Lee, Roxanne Modafferi, Liliya Shakirova and Joanne Calderwood.

The UFC 266 main card also saw the return of legendary fan-favorite Nick Diaz. Nate's older brother made a return to the octagon against fellow legend Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years in the making.

UFC 266 early prelims results

Jalin Turner def. Uros Medic via submission (04:01 of Round 1)

Nick Maximov def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matthew Semelsberger def. Martin Sano via KO (00:15 of Round 1)

Jonathan Pearce def. Omar Morales via submission (03:31 of Round 2)

UFC 266 prelims results

Merab Dvalishvili def. Marlon Moraes via TKO (04:25 of Round 2)

Dan Hooker def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Chris Daukaus def. Shamil Abdurakimov via TKO (01:23 of Round 2)

Talia Santos def. Roxanne Modafferii via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 266 main card results

Alexander Volkanovski def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Lauren Murphy via TKO (04:00 of Round 4)

Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via TKO (00:44 of Round 3)

Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jessica Andrade def. Cynthia Calvillo via TKO (04:54 of Round 1)

UFC 266 early prelims highlights

Lightweight Uros Medic and Jalin Turner closed off the action on the UFC 266 early prelims. Turner stunned his opponent with a left hand and dropped him to the ground before slipping in a rear-naked choke.

Debutants Cody Brundage and Nick Maximov squared off in a middleweight matchup at the UFC 266 prelims. Maximov picked up a dominant unanimous decision win after going toe-to-toe against Brundage over the course of three rounds.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@NickMax15 looking good in his Octagon debut. Getting the Nathan Diaz seal of approval! ✅@NickMax15 looking good in his Octagon debut. #UFC266 Getting the Nathan Diaz seal of approval! ✅



@NickMax15 looking good in his Octagon debut. #UFC266 https://t.co/fcWjeopNbJ

The UFC 266 early prelims witnessed a welterweight matchup between Matthew Semelsberger and Martin Sano. Semelsberger delivered a highlight-reel knockout, shutting the lights on Sano fifteen seconds into the fight.

The UFC 266 early prelims started off with a featherweight matchup between Jonathan Pearce and Omar Morales. Both fighters started light-footed and landed almost evenly in a closely contested first round. Pearce went into the clinch early in the second and displayed fantastic ground work to eventually submit his opponent via a rear-naked choke.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Con sumisión prende las emociones @JSPMMA en la primera batalla de la noche #UFC266 Con sumisión prende las emociones @JSPMMA en la primera batalla de la noche #UFC266 https://t.co/OYvnAazNzI

UFC 266 prelims highlights

Marlon Moraes and Merb Dvalishvili squared off in a bantamweight matchup on the UFC 266 prelims. Dvalishvili displayed a phenomenal chin in surviving an early knockdown from Moraes and proceeded almost to finish Moraes at the end of the opening round. Dvalishvili dominated Moraes in the second round and unleashed fierce ground and pound to pick up a TKO victory, marking his seventh straight UFC win.

No.8-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker took on unranked Nasrat Haqparast on the UFC 266 prelims. 'The Hangman' dominated Haqparast throughout to pick up a unanimous decision victory.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



🪝 @DanTheHangman is a bad man with those knees. Sent his mouthguard FLYING! 😬🪝 @DanTheHangman is a bad man with those knees. #UFC266 Sent his mouthguard FLYING! 😬



🪝 @DanTheHangman is a bad man with those knees. #UFC266 https://t.co/28srfT2nbf

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@DanTheHangman & @Nasrat_MMA putting in the full 15 after arriving to Vegas TWO DAYS AGO. What an effort all week from these two. 👏@DanTheHangman & @Nasrat_MMA putting in the full 15 after arriving to Vegas TWO DAYS AGO. #UFC266 What an effort all week from these two. 👏



@DanTheHangman & @Nasrat_MMA putting in the full 15 after arriving to Vegas TWO DAYS AGO. #UFC266 https://t.co/9JeD3uEKMt

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Victoria para @DanTheHangman pero respeto entre ambos, par de guerreros con solo ganas de pelear 👏 #UFC266 Victoria para @DanTheHangman pero respeto entre ambos, par de guerreros con solo ganas de pelear 👏 #UFC266 https://t.co/B8QrxcLaIJ

Heavyweight prospects Shamil Abdurakhimov and Chris Daukas squared off on the UFC 266 prelims. Abdurakhimov was saved by the bell after being knocked down by Daukas in the very opening round. Chris Daukas went on to knock his opponent out in the second round, making it his fourth straight KO win under the UFC.

Women's flyweights Roxanne Modafferi and Taila Santos started the action on the UFC 266 prelims. Santos dominated 'The Happy Warrior' over the course of three rounds to pick up a unanimous decision victory. Santos is now riding a three-fight win streak and has established herself as a legitimate flyweight prospect.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Perfecto 1,2 de Santos 💥🥊 que usa para cerrar la distancia y llevar a Roxy al suelo #UFC266 Perfecto 1,2 de Santos 💥🥊 que usa para cerrar la distancia y llevar a Roxy al suelo #UFC266 https://t.co/WbktoVpOvi

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Dominante! Taila Santos 🇧🇷 anota su tercera victoria consecutiva venciendo a la ex-retadora Roxanne Modafferi #UFC266 Dominante! Taila Santos 🇧🇷 anota su tercera victoria consecutiva venciendo a la ex-retadora Roxanne Modafferi #UFC266 https://t.co/pe0CznlnXX

UFC 266 main card highlights

UFC 266 was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. In an immense display of chin, Ortega went the distance against the champion despite coming close to being finished on multiple occasions. Volkanovski survived multiple submission attempts from Ortega to pick up a unanimous decision win in an absolute banger of a championship fight.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



TUF coaches Volkanovski & Ortega going back and forth with the gold on the line. A move-for-move chess match for the richest prize in the game! 🏆TUF coaches Volkanovski & Ortega going back and forth with the gold on the line. #UFC266 A move-for-move chess match for the richest prize in the game! 🏆



TUF coaches Volkanovski & Ortega going back and forth with the gold on the line. #UFC266 https://t.co/c7c0Gbi5F2

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Ortega drops Volkanovski and JUMPS ON THE NECK! HUGE SCENES HERE. 🤯Ortega drops Volkanovski and JUMPS ON THE NECK! #UFC266 HUGE SCENES HERE. 🤯



Ortega drops Volkanovski and JUMPS ON THE NECK! #UFC266 https://t.co/cHV7MEuIBw

Valentina Shevchenko put her flyweight title on the line against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event at UFC 266. In a dominant showing, Shevchenko picked her opponent apart on the feet while landing occasional takedowns. 'Bullet' caught her opponent with a right hook in the fourth round and pounded away on the ground to earn her sixth straight successful title defense.

Nick Diaz made his highly anticipated return to the octagon against Robbie Lawler on the UFC 266 main card. The legends put on an instant classic, choosing to stand and trade as long as the fight lasted. Diaz failed to get back on his feet after getting dropped by a right hook from Lawler in the third round, forcing the referee to waive off the contest.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Diaz & Lawler both having success early 17 years later! Punches in bunches landing in the pocket! 🥊Diaz & Lawler both having success early 17 years later! #UFC266 Punches in bunches landing in the pocket! 🥊



Diaz & Lawler both having success early 17 years later! #UFC266 https://t.co/g4eoKnAiIK

The UFC 266 main card witnessed a heavyweight battle between ranked contenders Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. A huge knee from Rozenstruik caused swelling above Blaydes' right eye in the second round. However, Blaydes went the distance, stifling Rozenstruik with his wrestling to win a dominant unanimous decision.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



🪒 Still slicing through the elite competition at HW! @RazorBlaydes265 with 6+ minutes of ground control to put himself back in the title hunt. #UFC266 Still slicing through the elite competition at HW!



🪒 @RazorBlaydes265 with 6+ minutes of ground control to put himself back in the title hunt. #UFC266 https://t.co/4y3fhl7YTy

A women's flyweight matchup between Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo started off the main card action at UFC 266. Andrade became the first UFC fighter to stop Calvillo, scoring a TKO win in the final seconds of the opening round.

Also Read

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro turns back another contender to defend her top ranking! WITH THE BUZZER BEATER! 🚨🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro turns back another contender to defend her top ranking! #UFC266 WITH THE BUZZER BEATER! 🚨



🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro turns back another contender to defend her top ranking! #UFC266 https://t.co/maUveXOBv9

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh