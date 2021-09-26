×
UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega full card results and video highlights

UFC 266 poster via Instagram @alexvolkanovski
UFC 266 poster via Instagram @alexvolkanovski
Modified Sep 26, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Feature

UFC 266 was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. The Aussie attempted his second title defense against a revamped Ortega who had outstruck 'The Korean Zombie' in his octagon comeback.

The UFC 266 co-main event saw women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko attempt her sixth title defense against Lauren Murphy. Shevchenko dispatched Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagia, Jennifer Maia and Jessica Andrade after winning the belt from Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2018. Meanwhile, Murphy went into the fight riding a five-fight win streak with wins over Mara Romero Borella, Andrea Lee, Roxanne Modafferi, Liliya Shakirova and Joanne Calderwood.

The UFC 266 main card also saw the return of legendary fan-favorite Nick Diaz. Nate's older brother made a return to the octagon against fellow legend Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years in the making.

UFC 266 early prelims results

Jalin Turner def. Uros Medic via submission (04:01 of Round 1)

Nick Maximov def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matthew Semelsberger def. Martin Sano via KO (00:15 of Round 1)

Jonathan Pearce def. Omar Morales via submission (03:31 of Round 2)

UFC 266 prelims results

Merab Dvalishvili def. Marlon Moraes via TKO (04:25 of Round 2)

Dan Hooker def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Chris Daukaus def. Shamil Abdurakimov via TKO (01:23 of Round 2)

Talia Santos def. Roxanne Modafferii via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 266 main card results

Alexander Volkanovski def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Lauren Murphy via TKO (04:00 of Round 4)

Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via TKO (00:44 of Round 3)

Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jessica Andrade def. Cynthia Calvillo via TKO (04:54 of Round 1)

UFC 266 early prelims highlights

Lightweight Uros Medic and Jalin Turner closed off the action on the UFC 266 early prelims. Turner stunned his opponent with a left hand and dropped him to the ground before slipping in a rear-naked choke.

Se acaba!!! La tarantula @JalinTurner atrapa a Uros Medic con sumisión! #UFC266 https://t.co/dCAiYIQfNm
Le quitó el invicto! @JalinTurner vence por sumisión a Uros Medic en round 1 #UFC266 👏 https://t.co/wOMVaF9kLI

Debutants Cody Brundage and Nick Maximov squared off in a middleweight matchup at the UFC 266 prelims. Maximov picked up a dominant unanimous decision win after going toe-to-toe against Brundage over the course of three rounds.

Los debutantes muestran nivel desde round 1! 💥 #UFC266 https://t.co/ewAbRXXFXf
Getting the Nathan Diaz seal of approval! ✅

@NickMax15 looking good in his Octagon debut. #UFC266 https://t.co/fcWjeopNbJ
Oficial, @NickMax15 derrota a Cody Brundage por decisión unánime en #UFC266 https://t.co/xHD90HNXeR

The UFC 266 early prelims witnessed a welterweight matchup between Matthew Semelsberger and Martin Sano. Semelsberger delivered a highlight-reel knockout, shutting the lights on Sano fifteen seconds into the fight.

WOOOWWW!!! Se acaba antes de iniciar! #UFC266 💥💥💥 https://t.co/d7Mqx9YOiF
Dos pelea, dos finalizaciones @SemiTheJedi le toma solo 15 segundos en noquear al rival! #UFC266 https://t.co/G4JvM2N6US

The UFC 266 early prelims started off with a featherweight matchup between Jonathan Pearce and Omar Morales. Both fighters started light-footed and landed almost evenly in a closely contested first round. Pearce went into the clinch early in the second and displayed fantastic ground work to eventually submit his opponent via a rear-naked choke.

Estrategias agresivas y mucha presión. Eso vemos en round 1! #UFC266 🔥 Estamos en vivo! https://t.co/BFXNlW32la
Lo rinde, @JSPMMA somete a Omar Morales en round 2 #UFC266 https://t.co/tXIVipGwUV
Con sumisión prende las emociones @JSPMMA en la primera batalla de la noche #UFC266 https://t.co/OYvnAazNzI

UFC 266 prelims highlights

Marlon Moraes and Merb Dvalishvili squared off in a bantamweight matchup on the UFC 266 prelims. Dvalishvili displayed a phenomenal chin in surviving an early knockdown from Moraes and proceeded almost to finish Moraes at the end of the opening round. Dvalishvili dominated Moraes in the second round and unleashed fierce ground and pound to pick up a TKO victory, marking his seventh straight UFC win.

OH MY GOODNESS MARLON MORAES!

🪄 @MMarlonMoraes working his magic early here! #UFC266 https://t.co/VexUbPtN5f
ROUND OF THE YEAR?! 🤯

🇬🇪🤖 @MerabDvalishvil IS A MACHINE. #UFC266 https://t.co/r9v1RgOI1h
Absolute FIREWORKS from start to finish! 🧨

🇬🇪🤖 @MerabDvalishvil isn't a man, he's a MACHINE. WOW! #UFC266 https://t.co/viP2kfB8xO
Oficial, @MerabDvalishvil derrota a Marlon Moraes por TKO en rund 2 #UFC266 https://t.co/RtMSgnDghK

No.8-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker took on unranked Nasrat Haqparast on the UFC 266 prelims. 'The Hangman' dominated Haqparast throughout to pick up a unanimous decision victory.

Sent his mouthguard FLYING! 😬

🪝 @DanTheHangman is a bad man with those knees. #UFC266 https://t.co/28srfT2nbf
What an effort all week from these two. 👏

@DanTheHangman & @Nasrat_MMA putting in the full 15 after arriving to Vegas TWO DAYS AGO. #UFC266 https://t.co/9JeD3uEKMt
Victoria para @DanTheHangman pero respeto entre ambos, par de guerreros con solo ganas de pelear 👏 #UFC266 https://t.co/B8QrxcLaIJ

Heavyweight prospects Shamil Abdurakhimov and Chris Daukas squared off on the UFC 266 prelims. Abdurakhimov was saved by the bell after being knocked down by Daukas in the very opening round. Chris Daukas went on to knock his opponent out in the second round, making it his fourth straight KO win under the UFC.

Por eso tienes que ver a los completos, cargan poder!!! #UFC266 https://t.co/ZEhetaNi7l
Lo dejó tendido en la lona! Lo vieron venir? @ChrisDaukausMMA noquea a Shamil Abdurakhimov en round 2! #UFC266 https://t.co/DDObuCB9eZ
5️⃣ victorias, 5️⃣ KOs consecutivos! Así celebra @ChrisDaukausMMA su cumpleaños 🎊🎉 #UFC266 https://t.co/RgBf5kYyfj

Women's flyweights Roxanne Modafferi and Taila Santos started the action on the UFC 266 prelims. Santos dominated 'The Happy Warrior' over the course of three rounds to pick up a unanimous decision victory. Santos is now riding a three-fight win streak and has established herself as a legitimate flyweight prospect.

Perfecto 1,2 de Santos 💥🥊 que usa para cerrar la distancia y llevar a Roxy al suelo #UFC266 https://t.co/WbktoVpOvi
Al suelo! Taila Santos tiene a Roxy lastimada con su golpeo! #UFC266 https://t.co/ZeyXnw1TAL
Dominante! Taila Santos 🇧🇷 anota su tercera victoria consecutiva venciendo a la ex-retadora Roxanne Modafferi #UFC266 https://t.co/pe0CznlnXX

UFC 266 main card highlights

UFC 266 was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. In an immense display of chin, Ortega went the distance against the champion despite coming close to being finished on multiple occasions. Volkanovski survived multiple submission attempts from Ortega to pick up a unanimous decision win in an absolute banger of a championship fight.

Acciones del 1er round #UFC266 https://t.co/ueOCYXL9GE
A move-for-move chess match for the richest prize in the game! 🏆

TUF coaches Volkanovski & Ortega going back and forth with the gold on the line. #UFC266 https://t.co/c7c0Gbi5F2
El campeón con un momento importante #UFC266 https://t.co/VohUJ7MKCX
Está poniéndose intenso el combate 😱 #UFC266 https://t.co/QEqKN8tT4e
HUGE SCENES HERE. 🤯

Ortega drops Volkanovski and JUMPS ON THE NECK! #UFC266 https://t.co/cHV7MEuIBw
De nuevo casi lo logra Brian!!! #UFC266 https://t.co/8cQl2GnsOi
Quién quiere drama!!!! #UFC266 https://t.co/eZp3L6uqRE
Puro corazón #UFC266 https://t.co/fMh0RJrz8o
Did we just witness 2021’s Fight of the Year? #UFC266 https://t.co/gjecMCfywy

Valentina Shevchenko put her flyweight title on the line against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event at UFC 266. In a dominant showing, Shevchenko picked her opponent apart on the feet while landing occasional takedowns. 'Bullet' caught her opponent with a right hook in the fourth round and pounded away on the ground to earn her sixth straight successful title defense.

Técnica perfecta! #UFC266 https://t.co/zNXSi09JqR
No ha dado chance Valentina a Lauren de arrancar #UFC266 https://t.co/AHgVzV5rR6
WOOWWW!!! Aquí viene la reina! #UFC266 https://t.co/RBJuxPjQ8V
STILL THE UNDISPUTED BEST IN THE WORLD. 🏆

Is there ANYONE. ANYWHERE. On @BulletValentina's level?! #UFC266 https://t.co/XZwQFPjBf0
Another contender challenges. Another contender falls.

🏆🇰🇬 @BulletValentina has done it AGAIN. #UFC266 https://t.co/iTGAEDbT1f

Nick Diaz made his highly anticipated return to the octagon against Robbie Lawler on the UFC 266 main card. The legends put on an instant classic, choosing to stand and trade as long as the fight lasted. Diaz failed to get back on his feet after getting dropped by a right hook from Lawler in the third round, forcing the referee to waive off the contest.

Se desató el infierno! 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC266 https://t.co/o18uliG7fc
Punches in bunches landing in the pocket! 🥊

Diaz & Lawler both having success early 17 years later! #UFC266 https://t.co/g4eoKnAiIK
MA-QUI-NAS‼️ #UFC266 https://t.co/5zpsTZ866q
No puntos, solo heridas #UFC266 https://t.co/vLFpUxe4Um
AS ADVERTISED.

209 months later, @Ruthless_RL exacts his revenge. #UFC266 https://t.co/SCu9EZE4jm
Luego de 17 años @Ruthless_RL se las cobra a Nick Díaz y lo derrota por TKO 💥💥💥 #UFC266 https://t.co/ctaSYKfTHp

The UFC 266 main card witnessed a heavyweight battle between ranked contenders Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. A huge knee from Rozenstruik caused swelling above Blaydes' right eye in the second round. However, Blaydes went the distance, stifling Rozenstruik with his wrestling to win a dominant unanimous decision.

Desde el inicio del round mostrando poder @JairRozenstruik #UFC266 https://t.co/xzBFbIJnHE
🪒💢 Blaydes toughness on full display but Rozenstruik has that fight-changing POWER. #UFC266 https://t.co/ekjBvmmUcK
Still slicing through the elite competition at HW!

🪒 @RazorBlaydes265 with 6+ minutes of ground control to put himself back in the title hunt. #UFC266 https://t.co/4y3fhl7YTy

A women's flyweight matchup between Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo started off the main card action at UFC 266. Andrade became the first UFC fighter to stop Calvillo, scoring a TKO win in the final seconds of the opening round.

Pone presión Andrade, Calvillo usa su movimiento #UFC266 https://t.co/CxrobE2JPv

WITH THE BUZZER BEATER! 🚨

🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro turns back another contender to defend her top ranking! #UFC266 https://t.co/maUveXOBv9
Oficial, @jessicammapro derrota aCynthia Calvillo por TKO en round 1 #UFC266 en su pelea 20!!! 👏 https://t.co/4y8J6STiso

Edited by Utathya Ghosh
