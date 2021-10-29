UFC 267 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

Legal alternatives to buffstreams, crackstreams and Reddit streams are available that can be used to watch UFC 267. The event is set to be headlined by light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and number one contender Glover Teixeira for the UFC championship.

An interim title has also been set up between Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan for the co-main event of UFC 267.

The event will mark the return of Khamzat Chimaev, who, after a year-long hiatus, will take on Li Jingliang in a welterweight fight.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira- Television and Live Streaming

Check out the online platforms and television channels where UFC 267 can be legally watched in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

United States

The entire UFC 266 card will be available on ESPN Plus for free. You'll have to pay $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year as a subscription fee for ESPN Plus.

Another option is to buy the UFC Bundle for $89.98. With that, you can enjoy the pay-per-view as well as a one-year subscription to ESPN Plus. However, as UFC 267 is available for free only for ESPN Plus users, this might not be the best option right now.

Alternatively, you can go for the Disney Plus Bundle that costs $13.99 per month. That will give you access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu.

THe UFC 267 prelims can also be watched on ESPN news, written as ESPNews. It is accessible through Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

UFC Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year, can also be used to watch the UFC 267 early prelims.

United Kingdom

MMA fans in the United kingdom can enjoy the full UFC 267 event on BT Sport 2 as well as on the BT Sport app and website. You can buy the monthly pass for the platform at £25 and can cancel it at any time. BT Broadband is not needed in order to purchase the said passes.

If you want a long-term subscription added to your existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages, then you can choose the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. For Sky TV customers, the BT Sport channel is available on television for a £20 per month contract.

India

Indian audiences can enjoy the UFC 266 main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription that costs Rs. 299 a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs 999 for a full year. UFC 267 will also be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels on television.

Edited by Bhargav