UFC 272 prelims full results and highlights

UFC 272 was yet another stacked card from the largest MMA promotion in the world. The pay-per-view main card was headlined by a welterweight grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. However, the prelims and early prelims consisted of some equally action-packed matches.
A light heavyweight showdown between Dustin Jacoby and Michal Oleksiejczuk started off the action for the night. The early prelims also featured former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate Tagir Ulanbekov and his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov.
The prelims card featured a clash between top-ranked women strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan. Upcoming lightweights Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey also met at the UFC 272 prelims.
UFC 272 prelims results
Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (0:46 of Round 2)
Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xionan via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-27 x2, 27-29)
Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via submission (3:27 of Round 2)
UFC 272 early prelims results
Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via submission (3:15 of Round 1)
Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
UFC 272 prelims highlights
Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey started at a frantic pace right from the opening bell. Turner outstruck Mullarkey before scoring a highlight-reel knockout in the second round.
Top 5 women strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan delivered an absolute barnburner as expected. Rodriguez picked up a split decision victory after three excrutiating rounds.
Nicolae Negumereanu scored a split decision win over Kennedy Nzechukwu in their light heavyweight encounter. Despite seemingly having the lead, Nzechukwu got a point deducted due to an eye poke early in round three.
Ukraine's Maryna Moroz faced bitter rival and former training partner Mariya Agapova in a women's flyweight matchup. Moroz scored a dominant second-round submission win to start the prelims action.
UFC 272 early prelims highlights
Umar Nurmagomedov maintained his udefeated record with a dominant first-round submission win over Brian Kelleher. The Dagestani now sports a 14-0 record and is expected to be the next big thing at bantamweight.
One of the most diverse flyweights, Tim Elliott, picked up a unanimous decision win over Tagir Ulanbekov. Although the Khabib Nurmagomedov protege had a big third round, it was too late to sway the scorecards in his favor.
Ludovit Klein and Devonte Smith put on a lightweight barnburner on the prelims card. Klein picked up a split decision win after three rounds of an absolute war.
Dustin Jacoby defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk via a closely contested unanimous decision in the first bout of the night. While Oleksiejczuk had an edge in the opening round, Jacoby came back stronger in rounds two and three to earn the decision win.
UFC 272 Bet $1 Win $100 in Free Bets (Bet $1+ on any UFC ML)