UFC 272 prelims full results and highlights

UFC 272 was yet another stacked card from the largest MMA promotion in the world. The pay-per-view main card was headlined by a welterweight grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. However, the prelims and early prelims consisted of some equally action-packed matches.

A light heavyweight showdown between Dustin Jacoby and Michal Oleksiejczuk started off the action for the night. The early prelims also featured former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate Tagir Ulanbekov and his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov.

The prelims card featured a clash between top-ranked women strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan. Upcoming lightweights Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey also met at the UFC 272 prelims.

UFC 272 prelims results

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (0:46 of Round 2)

Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xionan via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-27 x2, 27-29)

Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via submission (3:27 of Round 2)

UFC 272 early prelims results

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via submission (3:15 of Round 1)

Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC 272 prelims highlights

Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey started at a frantic pace right from the opening bell. Turner outstruck Mullarkey before scoring a highlight-reel knockout in the second round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC272 Ambos se lastiman pero no dejan de golpear! Ambos se lastiman pero no dejan de golpear! 😤 #UFC272 https://t.co/RDJ7UGhWCh

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC272 Oficial, @JalinTurner derrota a Jamie Mullarkey por TKO y nota su cuarta victoria consecutiva por finalización Oficial, @JalinTurner derrota a Jamie Mullarkey por TKO y nota su cuarta victoria consecutiva por finalización 🙏 #UFC272 https://t.co/9NwzfhxoHI

Top 5 women strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan delivered an absolute barnburner as expected. Rodriguez picked up a split decision victory after three excrutiating rounds.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🥊 #UFC272 Que espectacular guerra de golpeo entre estas chicas Que espectacular guerra de golpeo entre estas chicas 💥🥊 #UFC272 https://t.co/6cNGFLpQk8

Nicolae Negumereanu scored a split decision win over Kennedy Nzechukwu in their light heavyweight encounter. Despite seemingly having the lead, Nzechukwu got a point deducted due to an eye poke early in round three.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC272 La victoria en disputa, una pelea cerrada y un punto deducido a Kennedy Nzechukwu La victoria en disputa, una pelea cerrada y un punto deducido a Kennedy Nzechukwu 💥💥💥 #UFC272 https://t.co/3x82ptPfKM

Ukraine's Maryna Moroz faced bitter rival and former training partner Mariya Agapova in a women's flyweight matchup. Moroz scored a dominant second-round submission win to start the prelims action.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC272 Este duelo se quiere saldar por finalización Este duelo se quiere saldar por finalización 😯 #UFC272 https://t.co/kxUVXzRyqF

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Aquí viene la contra de Mariya tomando la espelada de Maryna 🤼‍♀️ #UFC272 Aquí viene la contra de Mariya tomando la espelada de Maryna 🤼‍♀️ #UFC272 https://t.co/2DzxqR342f

UFC Español @UFCEspanol con sumisión salda la cuenta con Mariya Agapova en round 2 #UFC272 LO HACE! Maryna "Iron Lady" Morozcon sumisión salda la cuenta con Mariya Agapova en round 2 LO HACE! Maryna "Iron Lady" Moroz 🇺🇦 con sumisión salda la cuenta con Mariya Agapova en round 2 👏 #UFC272 https://t.co/1kpiVbM5RX

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC272 Oficial, Maryna "Iron Lady" Moroz derrota a Mariya Agapova por sumisión (triángulo de brazo) Oficial, Maryna "Iron Lady" Moroz derrota a Mariya Agapova por sumisión (triángulo de brazo) 💪 #UFC272 https://t.co/IxNVyFSBii

UFC 272 early prelims highlights

Umar Nurmagomedov maintained his udefeated record with a dominant first-round submission win over Brian Kelleher. The Dagestani now sports a 14-0 record and is expected to be the next big thing at bantamweight.

One of the most diverse flyweights, Tim Elliott, picked up a unanimous decision win over Tagir Ulanbekov. Although the Khabib Nurmagomedov protege had a big third round, it was too late to sway the scorecards in his favor.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC272 Este combate se prendió igual que los ánimos en el T Mobile Este combate se prendió igual que los ánimos en el T Mobile 😤 #UFC272 https://t.co/oc1DeeIST0

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC272 La esquina de Tagir Ulanbekov le pide finalizar y eso es lo que busca ahora La esquina de Tagir Ulanbekov le pide finalizar y eso es lo que busca ahora 👀 #UFC272 https://t.co/C6Fu9eKv9T

Ludovit Klein and Devonte Smith put on a lightweight barnburner on the prelims card. Klein picked up a split decision win after three rounds of an absolute war.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🥊 #UFC272 Un golpe de Klein compromete la estabilidad de Smith! Un golpe de Klein compromete la estabilidad de Smith! 💥🥊 #UFC272 https://t.co/3bA1pNR4W8

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC272



ESTELARES 10pm ET / 9pm / 12am / 4am ⁣ Competida de inicio a fin! Ludovit Klein derrota a Devonte Smith por decisión divididaESTELARES 10pm ET/ 9pm/ 12am/ 4am Competida de inicio a fin! Ludovit Klein derrota a Devonte Smith por decisión dividida 🔝 #UFC272 ESTELARES 10pm ET 🇺🇸 / 9pm 🇲🇽 / 12am 🇦🇷 / 4am 🇪🇸⁣ https://t.co/3OEdob13SJ

Dustin Jacoby defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk via a closely contested unanimous decision in the first bout of the night. While Oleksiejczuk had an edge in the opening round, Jacoby came back stronger in rounds two and three to earn the decision win.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC272 Complicada pelea vemos en dos rounds, ambos rivales dando todo. Vamos al último round Complicada pelea vemos en dos rounds, ambos rivales dando todo. Vamos al último round 👀 #UFC272 https://t.co/sxUpiQrzas

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Vamos a la decisión oficial A quién vieron ganador en esta guerraVamos a la decisión oficial #UFC272 A quién vieron ganador en esta guerra❓ Vamos a la decisión oficial #UFC272 https://t.co/D3lMjs6cqo

