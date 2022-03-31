"I can't wait for this story to be over" - Petr Yan's manager says he is tired of Twitter back and forth with Aljamain Sterling 

Petr Yan's manager Sayat Abdrakhmanov is sick and tired of being caught up in the middle of several Twitter feuds between his client and Aljamain Sterling.

Yan and Sterling have been at odds with each other since their controversial fight at UFC 259. Abdrakhmanov recently revealed that – as much as he wanted to stay away from all the drama – he has to get involved to translate for the interim bantamweight champ.

That being the case, according to Abdrakhmanov, he can't wait for the rivalry to be over with. Catching up with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, the Russian manager – who confirmed that Yan genuinely dislikes Sterling – said:

"I have to be involved because I have to translate all the stuff that Aljo says to Petr and translate what Petr says back, you know. To be honest, myself, I'm tired of it. I can't wait for this story to be over and move on 'cause it's been over a year and I have to be involved. I don't want to be involved but I don't want to be. So I can't wait for it to be over."

Check out our exclusive interview with Petr Yan's manager, Sayat Abdrakhmanov:

Fortunately for Abdrakhmanov, his troubles could soon be over as Yan and Sterling finally get to settle their differences inside the octagon. The highly anticipated championship rematch will take place in the co-main event of UFC 273 on April 9.

Aljamain Sterling on the stakes of Petr Yan rematch

Aljamain Sterling shut down the narrative that his legacy is on the line when he squares off against Petr Yan at UFC 273.

Given the controversial nature of his win over Yan, Sterling's critics point to the rematch as the defining moment of his career. However, ' The Funk Master' begs to differ. In a video he uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sterling argued:

"I don’t think anything’s on the line other than a piece of metal. People can say reputation, they can say all that – career – I don’t think so. At the end of the day, my legacy, my resume speaks for itself, whether or not some people want to remember that as the main marquee thing."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

