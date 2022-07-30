UFC 277 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event?

UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 will be the next pay-per-view event from the MMA promotion, and the fight card is stacked with a series of intriguing matchups. The event is set to go down this Saturday, July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Atop the UFC 277 pay-per-view main card, bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will look to make her first successful title defense as she takes on former two-division champion Amanda Nunes in a much-anticipated rematch of Pena's stunning upset in December.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' will aim to go 2-0 against 'The Lioness' and cement her position as the true 135lbs champion. Meanwhile, the Brazilian will look to reclaim her lost glory and prove who is truly the superior fighter between the two.

Taking the co-main event spot at UFC 277 this Saturday will be a high stakes flyweight contest between No.1-contender champion Brandon Moreno and No.2-ranked Kai Kara-France.

'The Assassin Baby' will look to snap 'Don't Blink's' three-fight win streak after previously outpointing the New Zealander at UFC 245 in late 2019.

This time, the pair will clash for the interim belt, hoping to set the stage for a title unification bout with reigning 125-pound champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who is currently on the sidelines due to an injury.

The main card of UFC 277 will also feature an intriguing heavyweight showdown between No. 5-ranked contender Derrick Lewis and the No.11-ranked Sergei Pavlovich.

The Russian will look to score his fourth consecutive finish inside the octagon and burst into the divisional top 10. Meanwhile, 'The Black Beast' will hope to rebound from his recent loss to Tai Tuivasa in February and retain his spot at the top of the heavyweight ranks.

In another exciting matchup, No.4-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev will take on the former light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith in a pivotal light heavyweight matchup. Both fighters will look to deliver a high-level performance to stake their claim for a title shot.

Also on the UFC 277 main card, Alexandre Pantoja will square off against Alex Perez in a flyweight matchup.

UFC 277 - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The entire UFC 277 fight card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $74.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform along with access to UFC 277 at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total. This includes the pay-per-view and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

Canada

You can stream all UFC Fight Night events in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events like UFC 277, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can also add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

Australia

In Australia, all UFC Fight Night cards are available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia through Mainevent, Kayo for AU$54.95.

India

In India, the UFC 277 main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

