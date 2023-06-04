Laura Sanko revealed an industry secret in one of her latest Instagram posts where John Gooden sat with no pants next to her.

It is no secret that analysts and news reporters that sit behind a desk often wear shorts or joggers below and a suit and a tie on top while working. However, while Sanko was filming for Road to UFC season 2, she shared a video of her co-host and analyst John Gooden who had an interesting wardrobe choice for the shoot:

"Getting ready to go on air shortly for Road to UFC season 2. Everybody looking very professional. Except for John, where are your pants? I mean you could ask the same for me, but I am wearing pants."

John Gooden defended himself by saying:

"I've just come from the pool straight to the studio, and no one needs to know anything. You're kind of giving the game away here"

Take a look at the video:

Fans in the comments section spoke about how they do the same thing when they have to attend meetings online. Fans loved to see the playful side of Sanko and Gooden, complemented their analysis and praised their show.

Fans give mixed reactions to Laura Sanko joining the commentary team for UFC Vegas 74

Laura Sanko joined the commentators' desk for the last UFC fight card and fans have mixed reactions to it. Although, Sanko is originally an ESPN analyst, she also is part of the commentators' desk for Dana White's Contender Series. Her latest stint with the UFC caught the attention of the fans. One fan wrote:

"Brother get Laura Sanko OFF of commentary ASAP"

One user praised Sanko for her honesty when a decision went the wrong way according to her:

"Laura Sanko keeping it real. Why are the commentators afraid to say that it’s a horrible decision."

One fan poked fun at Sanko for talking about 'turbulence' during a fight:

"Did Laura sanko just say they had…. A lot of turbulence???"

Another user found Sanko's commentary annoying:

"the constant "UGH!" comments from Laura Sanko are really annoying #UFCVegas74"

One user called out Sanko for giving bad advice:

"Laura Sanko’s commentating makes me wish I was deaf. I wouldn’t be able to hear the rest of my life but at least I will never have to hear her interrupt the other legitimate commentators with bad advice."

