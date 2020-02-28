UFC announces the signing of Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov in action under PFL

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially announced the signing of Umar Nurmagomedov, who now joins the ranks of Khabib and Abubakar Nurmagomedov and becomes the third member of the family to join the UFC.

On Thursday, the UFC took to their Russian Instagram handle and announced the signing of the undefeated Bantamweight fighter in the form of Umar Nurmagomedov, who is the younger cousin of reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Umar, who is currently also undefeated in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts much like Khabib, has compiled a record of 12-0 and that too only by the age of 24. The Russian fighter has already competed for notable promotions in the US including the PFL where he defeated Saidyokub Kakharamonov by split decision back in August of 2018.

Nurmagomedov's recent win in the Octagon came in November of 2019 when he outlasted the undefeated Brian Gonzalez by first-round rear-naked choke to mark another significant win.

Below is UFC's official announcement on Twitter regarding the signing of Umar Nurmagomedov:

What's next for Umar Nurmagomedov?

With Umar Nurmagomedov signing with the UFC, the Bantamweight Division has certainly gotten a lot more interesting. However, as of now, the promotion is yet to reveal a date or opponent for Nurmagomedov's debut.