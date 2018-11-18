UFC Argentina Results: Full results from UFC Fight Night 140 main card

UFC Argentina was an immense success

UFC Argentina: Magny vs. Ponzinnibio took place in Buenos Aires on the 17th of November. The show had a lot to offer up front, with Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio headlining the fight.

Both men have attempted to reach the next level which has somehow evaded them over the course of their careers. They entered this fight hoping that a win here would be enough to set them apart enough to grasp that metaphorical brass ring that's always on offer in the UFC.

In the co-headliner of the night, Ricardo Lomas and Darren Elkins were set to face off against each other. Lomas was the one fighter on the card who desperately needed a fight heading into the card. Once considered one of the top fighters of all time and a title contender, he was on a two-fight losing streak. He did not face an amateur either, with Darren Elkins being one of the top fighters currently in the company. Coming off a loss, he was hoping for a win.

In this article, we will be taking an in-depth look at the UFC Argentina results in the main card. Before heading into the results, let's take a look at the summary of the Preliminary and Early Preliminary results from the night.

UFC Argentina Results - Undercard

UFC Fight Night 140 Early Prelims:

Devin Powell vs. Jesus Pinedo: Jesus Pinedo defeated Devin Powell via Unanimous Decision

Anderson dos Santos vs. Nad Narimani: Nad Narimani defeated Anderson Dos Santos (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night 140 Prelims:

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Michel Prazeres: Michel Prazeres defeated Bartosz Fabinski via Submission (Guillotine Choke, 1st Round, 1 minute and 2 seconds).

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Ulka Sasaki: Alexandre Pantoja defeated Ulka Sasaki via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, 1st Round, 2 minutes and 18 seconds)

Austin Arnett vs. Humberto Bandenay: Austin Arnett defeated Humberto Bandenay via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Hector Aldana vs. Laureano Staropoli: Laureno Staropoli defeated Hector Aldana via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Now, let's take a look at the main card of the night.

UFC Argentina Results - Main Card

Calvillo knew what to do the moment she dropped Botelho!

#1 Poliana Botelho vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Round 1: Cynthia Calvillo and Poliana Botelho both went into the fight hoping for critical wins. They both desperately needed a win, and Calvillo and Botelho both held nothing back going for just that.

The end came at the end of the 1st round, as at 4 minutes and 48 seconds, Calvillo clinched in the Rear Naked Choke to pick up the win.

Results: Cynthia Calvillo defeated Poliana Botelho via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, 1st Round, 4 minutes and 48 seconds)

