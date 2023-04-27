Francis Ngannou was considered one of the scariest men alive due to his ability to shut the lights off of anyone he faced, and that was prior to him adding a respectable grappling game to his arsenal. Despite his prowess, UFC competitor Ricky Simon has opted to fight the monster in a hypothetical situation.

The bantamweight prospect is on the best run of his career inside the octagon and finds himself placed inside the top 10 in the rankings. Impressive wins over Ray Borg, Gaetano Pirrello, Brian Kelleher, Raphael Assuncao, and the previously undefeated Jack Shore have skyrocketed his standing in the division.

While deciding between the fictional options of competing in a 15-minute fight with Francis Ngannou and enduring 30 minutes of the one-chip challenge, Ricky Simon details why facing the former UFC heavyweight champion may be the best choice.

"Maybe Francis, maybe Francis honestly because it just might be over quick and I could be out of there. That chip, it wasn't bad, the spice, because I can eat spicy food... It came back with a vengeance like two hours later, it was like acid in my stomach. I started sweating everywhere, I'm like, 'What? Where's this coming from?' I thought it already passed, so that one-chip challenge was no joke. Maybe Francis could just do me a favor and get it done quick."

Ricky Simon is preparing for arguably the biggest fight of his career when he steps in against the always-dangerous Song Yadong in the UFC Fight Night headliner this weekend.

Check out what the rising 135er had to say about his imaginary matchup with Francis Ngannou in the video below.

Francis Ngannou's next fight: Who did 'The Predator' say he is closest to fighting?

Since making it clear his next move will be in boxing, Francis Ngannou has had numerous offers from multiple camps wanting to welcome the powerhouse into the ring.

With Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, and Anthony Joshua all names being mentioned alongside the former UFC champion, it was unclear who he would make his debut against in the squared circle.

During an interview last month, Ngannou announced that out of all those he has been linked with fighting, knockout artist Deontay Wilder is closer than the rest, with the summer being a potential timeline for the bout.

