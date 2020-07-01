UFC Bantamweight Sean O'Malley warns boxer Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia has been put on notice by another UFC Bantamweight in the form of Sean O'Malley.

Garcia recently took shots at Henry Cejudo and Dillon Danis.

Ryan Garcia

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia recently revealed that he wants to transition to the world of Mixed Martial Arts, and said that he has his eyes set on two fighters in Henry Cejudo and Dillon Danis.

After his recent verbal interaction with 'Triple C' after the latter's retirement, Garcia once again took another dig at Cejudo while speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The Helwani Show.

The boxer also took to Twitter to claim that he is going to transition to MMA in order to knockout Danis, which caught the attention of a certain UFC Bantamweight in Sean O'Malley.

In response to Garcia's claim on social media, 'Sugar' took to Twitter and responded to the former by tweeting that he would love to kick the former in the head, sending him an indirect warning in the process.

Here is O'Malley response to Ryan Garcia:

I’d love to kick you in the head — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 1, 2020

Sean O'Malley is currently on the back of a huge win over Eddie Wineland in UFC 250. The Bantamweight sensation made his Octagon return earlier in the year and has been on an undefeated run ever since, even capping off a dominant win over Jose Quinonez at UFC 248.

Will Ryan Garcia jump ship to MMA?

Advertisement

Ryan Garcia has been pretty vocal about a potential jump to the world of Mixed Martial Arts. The reigning WBC Silver lightweight titleholder told Ariel Helwani that he was indeed impressed by Cejudo's performance against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, which was also the former UFC Bantamweight Champion's last fight in the Octagon.

Garcia noted that he was impressed by Cejudo's hand movements and also sent him a message that the latter took the wrong way. 'The Flash' further said that he would now have to knockout Cejudo in order to settle their rivalry.

As for Dillon Danis, the Bellator fighter has been taking jabs at Garcia on social media and it remains to be seen if the two men will ever cross paths in the world of combat sports.