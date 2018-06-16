Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC-Bellator Crossover: Top 5 fights to be made.

UFC vs Bellator, Who wins?

ANAND THUMBAYIL
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 22:11 IST
275

UFC 189: Lawler v MacDonald
UFC president Dana White may consider making an epic crossover for the fans

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is without a doubt the worlds best MMA promotion ever and owns the greatest fighters in the world. Bellator MMA has come a long way over the years and has some world class fighters in its roster.

Some of these fighters possess the skills to give serious difficulties to their counterparts in UFC. A UFC- Bellator crossover is very unlikely as it involves a lot of business complexities concerning sharing of profits and airing rights.

UFC had previously dealt with Showtime to make the 'The Money Fight' between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. So if the money is good, UFC president Dana White may consider making an epic crossover for the fans.

This list contains five exciting matchups between top UFC and Bellator contenders to be made if Dana white decide to co-promote an event with Bellator MMA.

#5 Micheal Chandler Vs Justin Gaethje

UFC 218: Alvarez v Gaethje
Justin Gatethje is a high-level wrestler who likes to brawl

Bellator MMA's Micheal Chandler is one of the biggest stars in the business and has been of one the most active lightweights in the world. He is a crazy athlete and powerhouse who can put his opponents under great pressure and make them quit.

Justin Gatethje is a high-level wrestler who likes to brawl. He hardly uses his technical knowledge and usually resorts to his brute power. He knows himself and also knows that he can be the savage he is, but he's not confident or he doesn't yet know he could fight these guys successfully anyway that isn't brawling.

Chandler had similar psyche earlier in his career. He used to resort to his power before he gained the experience or confidence in his skills to know that with time he could use his technique to outsmart his opponents.

Previously, Chandler has stated in an interview with Ariel Helwani that he wanted Gaethji in Bellator.

This fight can the biggest bloodbath in the history of combat sports and will be a show of extreme grit. This is what the fans want and both promotions should work together and make this happen.

Bellator Gegard Mousasi Fedor Emelianenko
