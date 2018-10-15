UFC/Bellator News: Bellator President Scott Coker addresses 50 Cent's offer to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Scott Coker

In a recent post-fight news press conference, Bellator President Scott Coker publicly addressed rapper 50 Cent's $2 million offer to UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and if there is indeed any sort of truth behind the offer.

Following his triumphant win over Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229, current Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ignited one of the wildest UFC brawls of all time when The Eagle jumped over the Octagon and attacked McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis.

Both McGregor and Khabib's fight camps quickly joined in on the action, as both teams started swinging at each other both inside and outside of the cage as hell broke loose. Within the next few days, Nurmagomedov then threatened to quit the UFC via a social media post which went absolutely viral, to say the least.

Popular rap artist 50 Cent recently made a 2 million offer to UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media in order to have him jump ship to Bellator MMA, as he additionally stated on Twitter that the UFC management has been doing wrong to Khabib for his post-fight actions at UFC 229.

I️ think it’s wrong what the UFC is doing to Khabib, they didn’t do the same thing to McGregor. I’ll pay 2 million cash tonight if he will fight for me at Bellator. pic.twitter.com/K7QYxR4IHI — 50cent (@50cent) October 13, 2018

However, Bellator President Scott Coker has been trying his best to distance himself from 50 Cent's offer to Khabib Nurmagomedov. (H/T: Sherdog)

“He [Jackson] called me yesterday and he said, ‘Hey, what’s going on with this?’ Coker said at the Bellator 208 post-fight press conference on Saturday. I said, ‘Well, the commission’s involved. There’s a lot of steps to that whole situation.’

“I told him, ‘Hey, let’s just stay clear of it because that has nothing to do with Bellator. That has to do with the commission and the fighter and the league.’ So that’s their business.”

As of right now, it does seem like Khabib Nurmagomedov will be sticking with the UFC for the time being, however, nothing has been confirmed regarding Khabib's future just yet.