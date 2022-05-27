UFC betting: A user's guide to betting on mixed martial arts

Learn all you need to know about UFC Betting in this breakdown. We'll look at top sports betting sites, best strategies, key features, and so much more.

UFC betting in Canada is wildly popular. Canadians like Georges St-Pierre have contributed to the sport becoming a phenomenon, and it is now one of the most popular sports in the country.

In this guide, we’re going to be providing a comprehensive breakdown of everything you need to know for UFC betting. We’re going to explore the popular operators that offer odds on the UFC, the different markets bettors can choose from, the features that can define success, and much more.

Ready? Let’s launch into it.

UFC betting operators

Betting on the Ultimate Fighting Championship is possible on a lot of different sportsbooks, but not every sportsbook is created equal. There are a lot of differences between bookmakers that set them apart. Let’s explore some of the best websites for UFC betting in Canada and learn more about what they have to offer.

Sports Interaction: An exciting bookmaker by Canadians for Canadians

Sports Interaction is one of the biggest sportsbooks in Canada

About: Sports Interaction was founded in the 1990s as one of the first major online sportsbooks intended specifically for Canadians. It has grown rapidly since then and is now one of the biggest sportsbooks in the country. It stands out for its immaculately designed website, which is extremely intuitive. It also has one of the bigger sportsbooks you’ll find, with tons of UFC betting choices. There’s a reason Sports Interaction is so successful, and gamblers would do well to find out firsthand.

Features: Live Betting, Prop Betting, Specials Market.

App: Mobile Optimized Website.

Deposit Methods: Visa/Mastercard, ecoPayz, iDebit, Interac.

BetVictor: A historic sportsbook with tons of great features

BetVictor has been around for a few decades

About: BetVictor first launched as a UK-based bookie company in the 1940s. It is now one of the biggest online sports betting brands on the planet. There’s a lot to enjoy about this website. For starters, they have great gambling features that allow for a customizable and exciting experience. They have live streaming and easily accessible customer support. As well, their website is simple and well-designed. They cover an array of markets and features for UFC bettors, so fans of the sport will have a lot to enjoy here.

Features: Bet Builder, Live Streaming, Live Betting.

App: App Available for Android and iPhone.

Deposit Methods: MasterCard/Visa, PayPal, Neteller, Interac.

PowerPlay: An in-depth website with a massive array of UFC options

PowerPlay is one of the newest betting operators

About: PowerPlay was launched in 2018, making it the newest operator on this list. However, in a short period of time, they’ve made up a lot of ground. With an excellent user-friendly interface combined with one of the most massive sportsbooks on the planet, PowerPlay has a lot to keep bettors engaged. They offer an array of exciting deposit options, cover a ton of exciting sports, and go in-depth with every part of their website. Their UFC options are great, with tons of markets available for each match.

Features: Live Betting, Cash-Out, Crypto Deposits.

App: Mobile-Optimized Website.

Deposit Methods: Visa/MasterCard, Cryptocurrency, ecoPayz, Skrill.

Betway: Famed sportsbook with great features and an excellent mobile app

Betway is one of the biggest sportsbooks in the world

About: Betway launched in 2006, and it didn’t take them long to become one of the biggest and best sportsbooks on the planet. Betway has a lot of fun features ranging from Boosted Odds to Bet Builders, so sports bettors will continuously be able to try new things. It is one of the biggest and most extensive sportsbooks on the planet, with a mobile app offering as well. When it comes to UFC betting, every major fight will have an array of betting options, and there are few places better for Canadians to focus their sports betting experience.

Features: Live betting, Boosted Odds, Mobile App.

App: Mobile App Available for Android and iOS.

Deposit Methods: Visa/MasterCard, Interac, ecoPayz, Paysafecard.

Bookmaker’s features

We’ve told you a little bit about some of the best bookmakers for UFC betting, but what defines a great bookmaker? There are a lot of different factors that go into a good UFC betting site. The UFC is a very different kind of sport from any other, so there are important considerations that are specific to UFC.

The primary consideration is coverage. Most betting sites offer coverage of the UFC and major fights. If you are a huge UFC fan, it is important that the betting site you are using has options available on every match of note.

Two other extremely relevant factors are the markets and features. Let’s explore in a little more detail what exactly these things are and how they define the importance of a UFC betting site.

Markets & betting types

Markets and betting types are the individual or multiple things that bettors are placing bets on to occur. With UFC betting, bettors often aren’t just betting on who will win the fight. There is often a lot more that goes into it than that. Both markets and betting types are the outcomes and ways of betting that bettors are focusing on. Let’s look at some of the different betting types and markets that are relevant to UFC betting in Canada.

Markets:

Fight winner: This market is directly on the outcome of the fight. Bettors choose who they think will win the fight.

This market is directly on the outcome of the fight. Bettors choose who they think will win the fight. Fight outcome: This market is where bettors pick how they think a fight will play out. They pick the winner, but they also pick how the fight will end. They can pick outcomes like a Draw, a Decision, or a KO/TKO.

This market is where bettors pick how they think a fight will play out. They pick the winner, but they also pick how the fight will end. They can pick outcomes like a Draw, a Decision, or a KO/TKO. Round betting: For round betting, bettors are picking who will win the fight and in which round. So they select the victor and determine whether the fight will end in Round 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or in a Decision or Draw.

For round betting, bettors are picking who will win the fight and in which round. So they select the victor and determine whether the fight will end in Round 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or in a Decision or Draw. Total rounds: Total rounds are when bettors are picking the Over/Under for the total amount of rounds a fight will go. Bettors have to pick whether they think the fight will end before or after certain rounds.

Total rounds are when bettors are picking the Over/Under for the total amount of rounds a fight will go. Bettors have to pick whether they think the fight will end before or after certain rounds. Fight to go distance: For this market, bettors have to pick whether or not they think a fight will go the distance.

Types of bet:

Live betting: Live betting is when bettors place bets on a UFC fight that is already underway. The odds adjust according to what is happening during the fight.

Live betting is when bettors place bets on a UFC fight that is already underway. The odds adjust according to what is happening during the fight. Parlay: A parlay bet is when bettors tie multiple UFC bets together in one. Because there are pre-built markets that tie fighters to outcomes, typically, a UFC parlay will be on the outcomes of multiple different fights.

A parlay bet is when bettors tie multiple UFC bets together in one. Because there are pre-built markets that tie fighters to outcomes, typically, a UFC parlay will be on the outcomes of multiple different fights. Single: A single bet is the opposite of a parlay. It is simply a one-outcome bet.

Features:

Features are the different ways to use a sports betting site that the operator allows for. They are some of the most important parts of choosing where to do your UFC betting because features are such a defining part of the sports betting experience. Let’s look at some different features that are important for bettors that love the UFC to consider.

Boosted odds: Boosted Odds occur when a sportsbook will take certain odds, including on the UFC, and boost them to be more favorable for bettors. This is a great way to earn extra money on outcomes bettors like.

Boosted Odds occur when a sportsbook will take certain odds, including on the UFC, and boost them to be more favorable for bettors. This is a great way to earn extra money on outcomes bettors like. Mobile app: A Mobile App is a great way to take your UFC betting experience with you wherever you go. Bettors can place bets from their phones in an easy, seamless fashion.

A Mobile App is a great way to take your UFC betting experience with you wherever you go. Bettors can place bets from their phones in an easy, seamless fashion. Bet builder: A Bet Builder feature allows bettors to create customized parlays within a single event. Because UFC isn’t as parlay-centric as other sports, there isn’t as much to do with this feature for UFC betting, but creative bettors will find a lot to enjoy.

A Bet Builder feature allows bettors to create customized parlays within a single event. Because UFC isn’t as parlay-centric as other sports, there isn’t as much to do with this feature for UFC betting, but creative bettors will find a lot to enjoy. Cash out: A Cash Out feature allows bettors to exit a bet before it is over, either at a win or a loss. A Cash Out’s outcome is dependent on how the bet is performing. If you are betting on a fight, and the bettor you’ve picked to win is dominating, you can Cash Out more money than you initially bet and secure a guaranteed win.

A Cash Out feature allows bettors to exit a bet before it is over, either at a win or a loss. A Cash Out’s outcome is dependent on how the bet is performing. If you are betting on a fight, and the bettor you’ve picked to win is dominating, you can Cash Out more money than you initially bet and secure a guaranteed win. Live streaming: Some sportsbooks will offer live streaming features that allow bettors to watch events they’ve bet on. While no UFC main events will be shown with this, because they’re pay-per-view, there may be preliminary matches shown.

How to start UFC betting in Canada

We’ve told you a little bit about UFC betting sites and what makes them stand out from one another. Now, you’re probably feeling ready to take a crack at it and start betting. Let’s look at how you can get started.

Pick a sportsbook: Before you get started, you’re going to need to pick a sportsbook. There are a lot of different sportsbooks offering odds on UFC fights, so bettors will have a great selection. If you are UFC betting in Ontario, make sure you choose a regulated sportsbook that is licensed and legal in Ontario under the new laws. Find an operator with the features and options you are looking for.

Before you get started, you’re going to need to pick a sportsbook. There are a lot of different sportsbooks offering odds on UFC fights, so bettors will have a great selection. If you are UFC betting in Ontario, make sure you choose a regulated sportsbook that is licensed and legal in Ontario under the new laws. Find an operator with the features and options you are looking for. Pick the fight: Once you’ve got your bookmaker picked, it is time to decide which fight or fights you want to place bets on. Pick a fight that you have knowledge of, that you are interested in, and that you are confident in an outcome.

Once you’ve got your bookmaker picked, it is time to decide which fight or fights you want to place bets on. Pick a fight that you have knowledge of, that you are interested in, and that you are confident in an outcome. Pick the markets: Once you’ve decided on the fight, pick the markets. The most simple and straightforward is the outright winner, so this is a great place to start for beginners.

Betting strategy

There’s a lot to consider before launching your UFC bets. You need to have plans in place, do some research, and feel confident. In short, you need a UFC betting strategy. Let’s look at some things to consider for this.

Style is a factor: UFC is a sport where stylistic differences make a huge impact. There are some fighters that are great strikers but struggle to handle opponents that want to wrestle. Understanding the conflicting styles of fighters is an important consideration for UFC.

UFC is a sport where stylistic differences make a huge impact. There are some fighters that are great strikers but struggle to handle opponents that want to wrestle. Understanding the conflicting styles of fighters is an important consideration for UFC. Age is important: With UFC fights, age is an important factor. There are many legendary fighters still fighting that are shadows of the former competitors they used to be. Don’t bet on a fighter because of who they used to be in the past; bet on how they are likely to perform in their fight.

With UFC fights, age is an important factor. There are many legendary fighters still fighting that are shadows of the former competitors they used to be. Don’t bet on a fighter because of who they used to be in the past; bet on how they are likely to perform in their fight. Avoid direct bets on the biggest favorites: There are some UFC fights where one fighter is considered drastically superior and heavily favorited. Betting on these kinds of fighters isn’t likely to yield a big payout if you simply pick them to win. This doesn’t mean to bet on the underdog, but consider either betting on a prop like what round they will win or parlaying.

There are some UFC fights where one fighter is considered drastically superior and heavily favorited. Betting on these kinds of fighters isn’t likely to yield a big payout if you simply pick them to win. This doesn’t mean to bet on the underdog, but consider either betting on a prop like what round they will win or parlaying. Research can improve success: Research is really important with UFC betting. Unlike other sports, there are only two people that need to be researched, so you can learn more directly about how fighters' performances have been and the stylistic differences that could define the fight

Is UFC betting legal in Canada?

Before you start placing your bets and putting your knowledge to the test, you are probably wondering whether UFC betting is even legal in Canada. The answer to that question is a yes! Sports betting is now federally legal in Canada.

Bill C-218 passed in 2021, which gave provinces the ability to regulate and control the betting industry. Thus far, only Ontario has established the regulatory infrastructure to oversee the industry, and they have been formally licensing and overseeing sportsbooks for several months now.

Other provinces are soon to follow, and even in the ones where it hasn’t been licensed or regulated, bettors can still legally use offshore operators. The purpose of these laws is to make sports betting safer for consumers. The government gets to oversee the industry, tax the money sportsbooks get, and ensure safety and security. Consumers get a safer betting environment, and betting sites get to legally advertise and operate in Canada.

These industry changes make it fully legal for sports betting, including UFC betting, in Canada. This is an exciting change for bettors.

FAQs

Let’s look at the answers to five of the most frequently asked questions about UFC betting in Canada.

Should I only bet on major UFC fights?

The answer to this depends on how big of a UFC fan you are. For the casual fan, sticking to the bigger fights is a good idea. There is more information available about the fighters and the likely outcomes. For a more hardcore fan with in-depth knowledge, betting on the small fights can be a blast too.

Are single bets on the UFC legal in Ontario?

Single and Parlay bets on all sporting events are legal in Ontario if done through regulated websites. There are now more sports betting sites than ever available to Ontarians, so there are lots of options to pick from.

How often are UFC championship fights?

Typically, the highest caliber of fighters in the UFC will reach championship fighter status. Champion fighters will take on their competitors roughly 1-3 times a year, and there are 12 weight divisions split between men and women with champions in them. That means there are typically around 1-to two championship fights a month.

What are the requirements for betting in Ontario?

If you are in Ontario, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you can bet. To be eligible to place bets in Ontario, you need to be older than 19 years of age, be currently located within the province, and have a permanent address in Ontario.

Which UFC fighters are currently the best?

This is subjective because there are a lot of great fighters across weight classes in the UFC. Right now, some of the best pound-for-pound fighters across the male and female divisions include Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya, Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, and Francis Ngannou for men. For women, Valentina Shevchenko, Amanda Nunes, and Julianna Pena are the ones to keep an eye on.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim