UFC/Pro Boxing News: Floyd Mayweather responds to Khabib's challenge

Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) will be looking for a big pay-day in a fight against Floyd Mayweather (left)

What's the story?

UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been doing the rounds and is currently targeting a big pay-day against the legendary undefeated boxer, Floyd "Money" Mayweather.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission is yet to define the grounds of suspension, after Khabib's post-fight antics, on the night of the UFC 229 event.

Floyd Mayweather has taken Khabib's challenge into account and has responded to the UFC champion!

In case you didn't know...

Floyd Mayweather last competed in a boxing match against Conor McGregor, in August last year. The fight was a one-sided showdown, with Mayweather absolutely outclassing McGregor, eventually winning the bout via a 10th round technical knockout.

The boxing prodigy has since been off the radar until very recently when he confirmed that he would return to fight arch nemesis, Manny Pacquiao.

UFC double-division champion, Daniel Cormier, also had a few things to say about Khabib's potential fight against Mayweather.

He feels that Floyd will beat up Khabib so bad he'll probably resort to wrestling him in the boxing ring.

Mayweather also weighed in on the post-fight brawl that took place on the night of UFC 229. This is what he had to say about Khabib's actions after the fight:

“McGregor is a tough competitor but McGregor's opponent jumped out of the ring and was fighting people in the crowd so, very unprofessional.

Here is a video of Khabib calling Floyd out alongside Mayweather Promotions CEO, Leonard Ellerbe

The heart of the matter

Floyd Mayweather responded to Khabib's call through an Instagram post, this Monday. Following the boxing match against Conor McGregor, last year, Mayweather was set to hang his boxing gloves for good by mentioning in several interviews that the Conor bout was going to be his last.

However, he seems to be interested in the vaguely possible fight against Khabib and has in the process, challenged broadcasters, promoters, and the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas to "get the checkbook out"

Here is an image of the Instagram post that Floyd sent out!

What's next?

The McGregor-Mayweather fiasco was an event that most boxing critics rendered impossible. However, the bout went on to become the biggest selling fight in boxing history, amassing record-breaking pay-per-view numbers.

Are we going to find ourselves yet again at the controversial threshold of boxing promotions and match-making? Are we, in fact, going to witness Khabib take on arguably the greatest boxer of all time? Leave your opinions and predictions in the comments section below!