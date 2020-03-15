UFC Brasilia: Nikita Krylov outperforms Johnny Walker; hands the latter another defeat

Krylov with a huge win

At tonight's historic UFC Brasilia, Nikita Krylov pulled-off a huge win, as he defeated Brazilian sensation, Johnny Walker, via split decision after out-wrestling the latter behind closed doors.

Nikita Krylov marks a huge win over Johnny Walker

On the back off his first loss in the Octagon to Corey Anderson at UFC 244, Johnny Walker was hoping to get back to winning ways at tonight's UFC Brasilia from the Ginasio Nilson Nelson stadium in Brazil. However, things didn't turn out the way Walker was hoping for, as Nikita Krylov had other plans in mind.

Heading into tonight's Light Heavyweight bout, Krylov had already suffered a loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC on ESPN+ 16 back in September of 2019 and was in kind of a must-win situation.

Nevertheless, Walker started off the bout with full aggression but it didn't take too long for his opponent to get on top and dominate the Brazilian on the mat. Krylov eventually ended round #1 in top position. As the fight resumed in round 2, we saw signs of a comeback from Walker, as he managed to land a few strikes and did quite good in the second 5.

The final 5 minutes of the fight saw Krylov hit Walker with several strikes on the ground, as the Ukrainian attempted an armbar but failed. However, Krylov finally ends the fight with some major elbow strikes, as he was announced the winner via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

What's next for Krylov and Walker?

With another loss added to his UFC career, it now remains to seen what Johnny Walker has in store next. As for Nikita Krylov, the Ukrainian could focus on higher-ranked fighters next.