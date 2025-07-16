Dana White recently shared an exciting preview of the UFC White House event set to go down next year. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor is reportedly back in the testing pool as he aims to make a potential comeback on the UFC White House card. Dustin Poirier also outlined his expectations for his upcoming retirement fight.

Dana White vows "the best card" ever while previewing UFC White House event

Dana White wants fans to get hyped about the UFC White House event. The one-of-a-kind PPV card will be a major feature of the America250 celebrations on July 4 next year.

During a recent interview with Pat McAfee, White opened up about the event and how big he expected it to be. Referencing the promotion's incredible Noche UFC event at The Sphere last year, White vowed an even bigger showcase and said:

"Obviously, everyone wants to fight on that card. That's a good thing because we're going to put on the best card we've ever done for that White House event. Just think about what I'm going to do for this fight, and then think about what Trump is going to do for this fight... It's a one-of-one experience. Like, when we did the Sphere - it's The Sphere [event] on steroids. There'll be nothing like it ever again."

Conor McGregor reportedly rejoins drug testing pool for potential UFC White House comeback

Conor McGregor is looking to make his highly anticipated return to action on next year's UFC White House card. The Irishman has seemingly rejoined the testing pool to qualify for competition and appears keen on fighting in the octagon again.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, BKFC co-owner Dave Feldman opened up about McGregor telling him about his future plans and said:

"[McGregor's] got two fights left on his [UFC] contract. He's got to get it right and... The whole world is waiting. Is he going to get in shape and fight? He told me in person, he whispered in my ear... He said, 'I'm in the testing pool. He said I'm getting ready to make my comeback. I'm going to fight on that big [UFC White House] card. Then I'm going to have another fight, and then we can talk."

Dustin Poirier details his expectations for his retirement fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318

Dustin Poirier recently explained how he wants his retirement fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318 to go and outlined his expectations for it. The Louisiana native made it clear he wants to make it special and hopes it turns out to be a "war" between them.

In the UFC 318 countdown vlog series, Poirier stated that he expects a 'FOTN' worthy performance and said:

“Every tear, every drop of blood, every drop of sweat was worth it. If I could go back to when I was 17 years old, I would do it again. I want this to be the best fight; it’s my last one. I’m trying to be in the moment and make the most out of the last ride. I want a war, like this is going to be a Fight of the Night type of fight. At UFC 318, New Orleans, Louisiana, I will beat Max Holloway and be the BMF champion.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (45:42):

