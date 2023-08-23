UFC champ ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley drops 7-word response on John Fury’s outburst at son’s boxing press conference

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley reacted to John Fury's outburst during the KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference.

During the pre-fight press conference on Tuesday, John Fury experienced a complete loss of composure, leading to a chaotic scene. Around 20 minutes into the event, a significant escalation occurred, largely catalyzed by 'Gypsy John,' who was seated on stage alongside his son.

The 59-year-old father of Love Island star Tommy Fury swiftly voiced his discontent after the presser event commenced. Subsequently, he began to fling promotional objects from the setup and overturn tables on the stage.



Sean O’Malley turned to X (formerly Twitter) and playfully responded to Fury's disruptive behavior:

"I want whatever John Fury is on."



'Sugar' made waves over the past weekend as he claimed a triumphant victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. O'Malley fulfilled his aspiration of becoming the UFC bantamweight champion, securing a second-round TKO victory over 'Funk Master'.

Dana White applauds Sean O’Malley on his record-breaking pay-per-view performance

UFC president Dana White commended Sean O’Malley for his significant appeal, attributing him to being a major attraction at UFC 292.

During the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, White provided the media with numerical figures regarding Boston's TD Garden's gate record being surpassed. He also described the main event title fight as the most substantial bantamweight championship fight in UFC history:

"We broke the all-time gate record here. Bruce Springsteen just played here and did $5 million. We did over $7 million. The [TD] Garden. We're the biggest thing other than - the craziest f**king sports town on Earth - other than their team that plays here, we're the biggest thing that's ever been here so what does that tell Sean O’Malley you about ?"

He added:

"This is also the biggest bantamweight championship fight ever on pay-per-view globally. It broke the record. Biggest bantamweight championship fight ever. I'm sure you saw the crowd at the end. O'Mally isn't going to be a star. He is a star."



