UFC champion Jon Jones backtracks on ‘A-Side’ claim, says he is now open to boxing Tyson Fury

Just when the Jon Jones and Tyson Fury feud looked to be coming to an end, the UFC star has once again spoken up about the boxing phenom. Although he earlier admitted that a fight in the squared circle would be tough for him, it now seems as though his stance has changed and he would be open to stepping into the ring.

'Bones' is regarded by many as the greatest to ever compete in mixed martial arts and has an incredible resume to back that up. Numerous victories over former champions and Hall of Famers are stacked inside his record, with Daniel Cormier, Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans, and Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, being among his standout wins.

During a recent interview at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Las Vegas, Jon Jones backtracked on his prior 'A-Side' comment by stating that Tyson Fury would be an ideal matchup for him, even if that forces him into the boxing ring to make it happen:

"I would love it if Dana [White] could make that fight happen. That's one thing about the UFC, we always give the fans what they want to see. Tyson Fury's such a magnificent opponent and it'd be awesome to make that fight happen. I'm up for it, I'd even be willing to box him. Let's see what happens."

Tyson Fury has already expressed his interest in a fight with Jon Jones but insisted that it would have to be inside a boxing ring. Despite a video surfacing of him practicing his takedown defense and ground grappling, the Brit said he has no interest in ever competing inside the cage.

Check out what Jones had to say about the potential boxing bout in the video below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jon Jones: "I would love it if Dana [White] could make that [Tyson Fury] fight happen... I'd even be willing to box him." Jon Jones: "I would love it if Dana [White] could make that [Tyson Fury] fight happen... I'd even be willing to box him." https://t.co/95cgmB8WoS

Is Tyson Fury next for Jon Jones?

As fight talks begin to heat up between the two, it looks like a potential deal could be finalized down the line between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury. However, Jones has different challenges to worry about first.

The 35-year-old was meant to be facing Stipe Miocic during International Fight Week next month but those plans seem to have now gone out the window. Though the legend wanted to beat the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time before bowing out of the sport, plans may have changed.

Rumors suggest that due to difficulties in making the bout happen between the two, the dangerous Sergei Pavlovich could step in and compete for UFC heavyweight gold before the end of the year.

MMA Mania @mmamania Chael Sonnen says Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich is being “pursued” at the moment

Chael Sonnen says Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich is being “pursued” at the momenthttps://t.co/rRZ5XDVtJT

Poll : 0 votes