UFC Champions who have a tough road ahead of them

Becoming a UFC champion brings enormous pressure as a fighter, with everyone searching for a hint of weakness to pounce on.

We look at current champions in the UFC who have a tough list of contenders ahead of them.

A queue of top contenders await UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Becoming a champion in UFC is the pinnacle of a fighter’s career and rightly so considering the pioneering work they did to bring the sport to where it is today.

UFC is the best promotion in the sport by a mile, despite significant growth from rival companies like the Bellator and One Championship.

An abundance of talent and UFC’s philosophy of “We don’t give tune-up fights” means that every single fight is a tough proposition in the form of a well-skilled fighter.

This means as a UFC champion, there is no time to rest with a constant flow of no.1 contenders.

George Saint-Pierre summed it up best when he said, “There will always be someone” to challenge for the title.

So we look today at some champions in the UFC who find themselves with a tough road ahead of them in no particular order:-

1) The winner of Jose Aldo vs Petr Yan (Bantamweight)

Jose Aldo has a tough challenge ahead of him in the form of Petr Yan.

There is a general acknowledgment now that this fight will be for the title, in a fight between a veteran and a relative newcomer. Aldo’s last fight against Marlon Moraes was a decision loss in a match where he did enough to win rounds two and three and should have come out the victor.

The UFC hierarchy saw it the same way as they have gifted the Brazilian a title shot against a very underrated Petr Yan. Yan has not lost in the UFC and earned himself Performance of the Night with a head kick KO of Urijah Faber in his last fight at UFC 245.

Contenders- Aljamain Sterling, Cory Sandhagen, Cody Garbrandt, Sean O’ Malley, TJ Dillashaw

Dana White has marked Aljamain Sterling as next for the title after the Aldo-Yan fight.

Despite whoever wins, a very tough road is ahead of them, in a division filled with a pleasant mixture of youth and experience to vie for the no.1 contender's spot. Sterling, who finished top prospect Cory Sandhagen last weekend with a rear-naked choke using a human backpack, was confirmed by Dana as the no.1 contender.

Cody Garbrandt also earned himself an impressive KO win over Raphael Assuncao and looks redeemed under head coach Mark Henry at New Jersey. Sean O’Malley meanwhile created more hype with his one-punch knockout against Eddie Wineland and looks ready to take on top 5 fighters as he builds himself up as a contender.

Cory Sandhagen will have to improve his grappling if he wants to contend again while former champion TJ Dillashaw will also return from his suspension next year.

Notable Exclusion- Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz’s last fight was an unsatisfactory early stoppage loss, at least in his eyes against Henry “Triple C” Cejudo, but he is someone who should not be counted out. Dom lost four of his prime years as an athlete to injuries but still won his title back against TJ Dillashaw. While Dominick is aging as a fighter, it would be foolish to take him out of the title picture considering his legacy in that division.

2) Kamaru Usman (Welterweight)

Kamaru Usman has been dominant and decisive in his performances inside the octagon so far.

Kamaru Usman has been one of the most intimidating figures in the welterweight division even before he won the title and has remained undefeated in his UFC career. His beef against Colby Covington brought him to the fore in front of the general public and has been dominant in most of his fights.

Usman shut out Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 to win gold in what was one of the most impressive performances by a challenger in a title fight. The Nigerian born fighter followed it up with an instant classic against long-standing rival Colby Covington.

Contenders- Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, Michael Chiesa

Gilbert Burns defeated Woodley convincingly and is line to fight for the title next.

Gilbert Burns dominated Woodley in the same way his training partner Usman had done and dominated him on the feet while mixing things up with two takedowns. Loudmouth Colby Covington will always be an interesting contender for the division and he seems like the perfect partner for Usman in and outside the octagon.

BMF champ Jorge Masvidal is in talks for the title fight against Usman but wants more money than what is on the table. Leon Edwards is the most unlucky of the bunch considering he was on an eight-fight win streak and scheduled to fight Woodley in March.

That match got scrapped because of the coronavirus and Edwards finds himself unable to travel from the UK, which makes him a doubtful contender in the current situation. Former lightweight Michael Chiesa has looked impressive since moving up a division and impressed against gatekeeper Rafael dos Anjos in a unanimous decision.

Notable exclusions- Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor

McGregor and Diaz could contend for the title and have the power jump in line in front of more deserving contenders.

These two superstars are a huge draw with fans even without a title fight and possess the ability to jump in front of other contenders. McGregor is more likely to get a title shot and has said before that he intends to become a champion in three weight divisions, something no one has ever done in the UFC.

3) Israel Adesanya (Middleweight)

Adesanya is a star in the making with huge marketing potential for the UFC.

Israel Adesanya’s confidence in himself is almost unrivaled in the UFC in recent times and his choreographed walkout at UFC 243 remains the most enigmatic entrance in the promotion’s history.

The undefeated Kiwi has used his background in kickboxing while gradually improving his ground game to build a sense of invincibility and aura around himself. His fight against Gastelum at UFC 236 for the interim middleweight title was an instant classic and one of the best championship fight in middleweight history.

Contenders- Paulo Costa, Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, Edmen Shahbazyan, Jack Hermansson

Paulo Costa is next in line and has remained undefeated in his MMA career.

29-year-old Paulo Costa is undefeated just like Adesanya and would have fought against ‘the Last Style bender’ before pulling out through injury. Adesanya has stated that he is looking to fight him next in what should be an exciting affair.

Darren Till may have blanked out in his title fight against Woodley at welterweight, but middleweight is where he seems at home. His Muay Thai style against Adesanya’s kickboxing should mean the contest between them will be a strike fest.

Jared Cannonier’s power makes him the dark horse of this division and he has won every one of his middleweight fights via TKO. Jack Hermansson would lose via a vicious KO against the aforementioned Cannonier, but he still has the potential to become a no.1 contender in the division.

22-year-old Edmen Shahbazyan is being touted as a future prospect and considering his age and rapidly improving skill-set, we could see him fight for the title in the next year if things go his way.

Notable Exclusion- Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum showed his heart and guts as he and Adesanya put on the fight of the year in many people’s eyes last year. His last appearance at UFC 244 though has set him back a little in the title picture as he would lose against Englishman Darren Till.