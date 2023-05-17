UFC Charlotte fighter salaries disclosed, Anthony Smith second highest earner despite loss

After last weekend's successful UFC Charlotte event, the North Carolina Boxing and Combat Sports Commission released the featured fighters' salary details. The event went down at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

According to reports, eight fighters went home with six-figure disclosed earnings, with UFC veteran Matt Brown at the top of the list. The welterweight slugger defeated Court McGee via first-round knockout to win $250,000 ($125,000 + $125,000) and was awarded a $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus. Brown took home $300,000 in total.

Despite losing to Johnny Walker via decision, Anthony Smith was still the second-highest earner of the event. The former light heavyweight title challenger went home with a disclosed $200,000, while Walker made $180,000 to show and win.

The UFC Charlotte headliners also made six-figure salaries. Jailton Almeida earned himself a total of $102,000 to show up and win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who made $130,000.

Other UFC Charlotte fighters who made a six-figure income were Douglas Silva De Andrade and Bryan Battle, both taking home $100,000 to show up and win. Alex Morono also took home $180,000 after beating Tim Means, who got $90,000, via second-round submission.

Meanwhile, welterweights Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez were given $56,000 and $78,000, respectively. Chase Sherman took home $33,000 after losing to Karl Williams, who got $24,000.

UFC Charlotte results: Anthony Smith addresses retirement rumors

Perennial UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith recently weighed in on rumors about his alleged retirement plans after losing to Johnny Walker at UFC Charlotte. 'Lionheart' clarified that he had no such plans, despite being understandably dejected after the unanimous decision loss.

Fans started speculating and discussing Smith's retirement after the former title challenger took off his gloves in the octagon, a popular indicator of a fighter looking to call it a career. Even UFC supremo Dana White thought that was the case but knew Smith would have to think about such a decision outside the octagon.

In a recent appearance on his MMA on Sirius XM show, Smith revealed that retirement wasn't on his mind when he took off his gloves after his bout at UFC Charlotte and that he never thought of retiring, no matter the outcome of his fight.

Anthony Smith explained why he removed his gloves and stated:

"My hand wraps were really tight. No, come on, I’m not going out like that... If I ever retire, it will be one of two ways. I’ll fade into obscurity and you guys will go, "damn, I haven’t seen Anthony in a while," or it will be being drug out of there kicking and screaming."

