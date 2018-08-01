UFC: Conor McGregor on Khabib Nurmagomedov fight: "This one's in Vegas"

UFC megastar Conor McGregor feels the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight is close

What's the story?

Former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor was interviewed by TMZ while he was going for a run in New York City, and asked about his next fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jose Aldo's victory at UFC Calgary and more.

In case you didn't know...

McGregor, who faced the New York supreme court on 26 July to work out a plea deal after the dolly throwing incident at UFC 223, stayed around in the city, presumably waiting on a fight announcement.

The heart of the matter

McGregor was going for a run when TMZ caught up with him and asked him if the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight could happen at UFC 230 in New York City, for which the Irishman replied 'this one's in Vegas.'. This would signal the truth behind Ariel Helwani of ESPN reporting that the UFC is honing in on the October 6th UFC 229 card in Las Vegas to be headlined by the fight.

McGregor also mentioned that he is the one 'true' Champ Champ, taking a sly dig at Daniel Cormier, whose Light Heavyweight Title is widely disputed after he was knocked out by Jon Jones at UFC 214 last year.

The Irishman, however, was effusive in his praise for former Featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo's stellar knockout victory against Jeremy Stephens at UFC Calgary this past weekend, saying that the 'entire nation of Ireland was happy for him'.

What's next?

It is expected that the fight between Conor McGregor and current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be announced in the course of this week, with both parties reportedly close to terms.

It is also speculated to be why both McGregor and Nurmagomedov are still up and about in New York - so as to attend a press conference as soon as the fight is made official.

The biggest fight in UFC history is soon to be a reality.