UFC Copenhagen News: Gilbert Burns edges Gunnar Nelson in entertaining Fight Night co-headliner

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 29 Sep 2019, 06:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Burns destroyed Nelson's lead leg with some nasty low kicks

Taking up the fight within a couple weeks’ notice to replace Thiago Alves, Brazilian mixed martial artist Gilbert Burns pulled off an emphatic victory against fellow welterweight Gunnar Nelson in the co-headliner of UFC Fight Night 160 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Burns won via unanimous decision in what was a back and forth contest. The fight was scored 29-28 in favour of Burns by all three judges at ringside.

At Copenhagen, Gunnar Nelson was looking to shake off his earlier defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards back in March while Burns was coming in hot, riding on the back of a hat trick of wins in his last three fights.

A low-kicking masterclass

The fight opened with Burns firing a pair of nasty low kicks, following it up with a takedown attempt that was foiled. The kicks started taking a toll as Nelson’s calf was badly bruised as early as two minutes into the first round. He continued to tee off on Nelson with the kicks.

Nelson shot back with a jab followed by a sidekick. He then threw a wild left hook which was countered by an uppercut from Burns as he tried to trip the former unsuccessfully, ending up on his back and trying to counter with a leg lock as the round came to a close.

Complete domination in the second

In the second round, Burns continued with a flurry of vicious leg kicks, restricting Nelson’s movement. Nelson landed a good combination in reply and after an unsuccessful takedown attempt, pressed Burns up against the fence.

Burns threw a haymaker with his right which glanced off Nelson’s head, prompting him to try and take him down again, but to no fruition. Burns then landed a jumping knee and finished the round dominating the visibly hurt Nelson on the ground.

The home stretch

As the final round got underway, Nelson’s leg started giving way. Burns was relentless with the kicks while landing the occasional right hand. With his back against the wall, Nelson retorted, shooting at Burns’ body but Burns went for a double leg, and slammed Nelson on the mat, securing top mount again as the bell rang, bringing the curtains down on a thoroughly enjoyable contest that he quite deservingly won.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out! Also, check out the Bellator Dublin results!