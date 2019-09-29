UFC Copenhagen News: Ion Cutelaba utterly decimates opponent with destructive elbows

Ion Cutelaba

Ion Cutelaba wanted to make an impression in his fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Fight Night 160, and that's exactly what he did.

Heading into the fight, he was fired up, as he tried to shake his opponent's confidence during the weigh-in, suddenly shouting and roaring during the face-off, making Rountree back off a bit, shocked, before smiling.

It was a signal of things to come. At UFC Copenhagen, when Ion Cutelaba faced Khalil Rountree Jr. he lived up to his name and completely 'hulked' out.

Decimation follows Ion Cutelaba following fight at UFC Copenhagen

Ion Cutelaba had a plan at UFC Fight Night 160, and that was to take inspiration from his namesake, Hulk, of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That's exactly what he did and when he faced Rountree in the Octagon, he rushed at him from the beginning. When the fight was starting, Cutelaba walked across the Octagon to Khalil in order to intimidate him, although Khalil did not even look up at him.

After some initial testing each other out, Cutelaba wasted no more time. He went at his opponent, shaking him with shot after shot.

Somewhere during the shots, Cutelaba was able to burst open Khalil as his opponent started to bleed freely. When he fell back, Cutelaba continued the offense and followed through with some of the most vicious and disgusting elbows that have been seen inside a UFC Octagon.

At one point it looked like the referee might allow the fight to continue further, but he thought better of it and stopped it, possibly saving Khalil from serious damage.

The fight lasted for only a few minutes, as at 2 minutes and 35 seconds, the fight had to be brought to an immediate stop.

Following the fight, he praised his opponent, showing class in the post-fight interview, but the fight was a statement. He is back and ready for anything.

