UFC Copenhagen News: Ovince Saint Preux overcomes adversity to break losing streak

OSP uses his signature 'von flue' choke again

Ovince Saint Preux does it again. The Haitian American MMA light heavyweight put aside early pressure from Michal Oleksiejczuk to choke him out midway through the second round, using his signature ‘Von Flue’ choke, finally getting rid of his two fight losing streak against Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov respectively.

Getting into the fight, OSP who once squared off against Jon Jones for the interim Light heavyweight title, was desperate to get back to winning ways and given how the fight begun, it actually seemed unlikely that he would be able to get his hand raised at Copenhagen.

OSP took a beating in the first round

In the explosive light heavyweight contest, Oleksiejczuk flew off the gate, firing a melee of body shots that seemed to seriously trouble the former light heavyweight contender Saint Preux and getting the better of OSP in the opening exchanges.

Saint Preux somehow managed to shake off the voluminous body shots, but they did manage to hurt him bad. OSP then shot for Michal’s leg in a desperate attempt to take him down but failed to do so.

As they separated, Oleksiejczuk landed a straight left, dropping OSP. While on the ground, OSP tried to lock in a kimura but like his earlier attempt to take Michal down, this too was unsuccessful. However, OSP fired a head kick as the bell rang, managing to scrape through the first round.

The comeback

In the second, Oleksiejczuk came forward with the same strategy, firing left hands at OSP but it did not work as well this time round and OSP fired shots of his own, opening with a side kick and then hurting Michal with a straight left and following it up with a vicious knee to the body, and managed to take Michal down.

Once the fight went to the ground, OSP had the clear advantage. He failed at his first attempt to choke Michal but managed to lock in the his signature ‘Von Flue’ choke the second time around, submitting Oleksiejczuk and picking up a crucial win over his Polish counterpart at 2 minutes and 14 seconds into the second round.

