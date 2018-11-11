UFC Denver Results: Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez - Miraculous Knockout of the Year contender in main event

Yair Rodriguez managed a huge win at the end of five rounds!

What's the story?

Chan Sung Jung and Yair Rodriguez' UFC Fight Night 139: Denver main event was a fight for the ages. Both men left everything in the Octagon, and the action did not die down for a single second throughout.

In the end, however, it was the miraculous literal last-second knockout by Yair Rodriguez that stole all the headlines, as no one saw the finish coming in the fast and matter of fact way in which it did.

You can see full results of UFC Fight Night 139 here!

In case you didn't know...

Chan Sung Jung's UFC career has seen more interruptions than there are advertisements on a normal day on television. Devastating injuries, including a shoulder dislocation in a title fight has seen him drift in and out of UFC. Along with that, add the fact that he had to go for his military service for two years, and you see in the last seven years, he has fought in the UFC for a total of 6 times.

Yair Rodriguez also had several injury problems. Unable to face Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC 228, he made up for it by stepping in to replace Frankie Edgar at UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver.

The heart of the matter

The fight between the 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung and Yair Rodriguez went the full five rounds. In each round, Rodriguez came in with innovative pacey offence, while Jung plodded on steadily taking all that was thrown at him. as both fighters looked to establish their dominance.

The incredible moment, however, came at the absolute end of the fight.

With only six seconds to go, the Korean Zombie rushed in. Rodriguez ducked the rush, and threw his elbow up into the face of his opponent, in what has to be one of the best and most 'out of nowhere' knockouts in the 25-year history of the company.

At 4 minutes and 59 seconds of the final round at UFC Denver, Yair Rodriguez knocked out his opponent and stole the entire bout.

What's next?

Yair Rodriguez could possibly get a title shot soon after this fight, or at least try to become a contender. Both fighters put on a show, and hopefully the Korean Zombie will be back for another bout soon!