UFC Fight Night 139 Results: Main Card UFC Denver Results And Video Highlights

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11 Nov 2018

A Five-Round Thriller!
A Five-Round Thriller!

UFC Fight Night 139 took place on the 10th of November, coming a week after all the excitement of UFC 230.

The main card was subject to a lot of change heading into the fight. This is something that seems to have become the custom in each UFC event, with more and more fights being changed at the last minute.

The constant fight on the UFC Denver card was that of Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Mike Perry.

On the other hand, the main event was changed up. The fight between Chan Sung Jung and Frankie Edgar had to be changed, with Yair Rodriguez stepping in to replace Edgar.

The fight between Beneil Dariush and Thiago Moises is also a last minute one. Chris Gruetzemacher had to step away due to undisclosed reasons.

Now, let's get into the fights that actually took place. Before getting into the detailed fights of the main card, let's take a look at what happened on the Preliminary and Early Preliminary Card.

For a detailed look at the Preliminary and Early Preliminary card results click here.

Early Preliminary Card

Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton: Results: Eric Shelton defeated Joseph Morales via Split Decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Mark De La Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez: Results: Mark De La Rosa defeated Job Sanchez via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper: Results: Ashley Yoder defeated Amanda Cooper via Split Decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett: Results: Bobby Moffett defeated Chas Skelly via TKO (2nd Round, 2 Minutes and 43 Seconds)

Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther: Results: Davi Ramos defeated John Gunther via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, 1st Round, 1 Minute and 56 Seconds)

Devonte Smith vs. Julia Erosa: Results: Devonte Smith defeated Julia Erosa via Knockout (1st Round, 46 Seconds)

Let's move on to the results of the main card now.


Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
