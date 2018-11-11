UFC Fight Night 139 Results: Undercard UFC Denver Results And Video Highlights

Ashley Yoder and Amanda Cooper mixed it up!

UFC Fight Night 139 was a stacked card, with a couple of amazing fights on the top of the card and other interesting fights peppering the event.

The entire card had some excellent fights, with the main cards containing possible fight of the year contenders. The 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung took on the late replacement to Frankie Edgar, Yair Rodriguez. On the other side of things, Raquel Pennington took on Germaine de Randamie, at a level where Randamie still has to get used to.

The co-headliner between Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry was another brilliant fight on the card.

Other than the main card, however, the card for the Early Preliminary and Preliminary Fights was not disappointing either. Without any further ado, let's take a look at what happened in the Undercard for UFC Denver.

Early Preliminary Card

Mark De La Rosa was on a mission to prove what he can do!

#1 Mark De La Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez:

Round 1: The first round was about Joby Sanchez. Sanchez helped to prove that he was an excellent fighter with quick significant shots. Sanchez kept moving and had to manage impossible shots aimed towards his legs by Mark De La Rosa.

The two ended the first round framed against the cage.

Round 2: Sanchez got in a good jab on Mark De La Rosa and followed with a power shot, but was caught with an uppercut. He had to back up while De La Rosa chased him down. De La Rosa focused on making and connecting high volume attacks which saw Sanchez backing up more. De La Rosa's improved accuracy and increased pace seemed to be perfect for the fight and saw Sanchez in danger.

Round 3: Sanchez was tired in the 3rd round, but came out swinging first. He still managed to land a few shots on the somehow fresher De La Rosa. Sanchez stayed out of reach for the most part, but was caught up as there was only so many things that he could do against the increased pace set by De La Rosa.

Results: Mark De La Rosa defeated Job Sanchez via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

#2 Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton:

What a win from Eric Shelton!

Round 1: The first round was about the fighters checking each other to see who could do what. Morales and Shelton kept checking each other, and Morales tried to land a few combinations. Things changed as Shelton got a takedown and tried to take the back.

Morales was patient and managed to get to his feet, but all to no avail. He was taken down yet again as Shelton was able to get an explosive one to keep his fighter off his feet. Near the end of the round, Morales got a Guillotine Choke attempt, but Shelton was able to escape it.

Round 2: Morales was taken down the moment he threw a leg kick in the second round. He managed to get up and put Shelton in a position where he had to duck and avoid the attacks that Morales threw at him. Morales put the Guillotine attempt at Shelton, and it took all that Shelton had to not lose right there.

Shelton took him down again and managed to keep him down for the better part of the 2nd round. Morales took his time and after a long while managed to get up and secure the triangle and land a few elbows.

The guillotine looks locked in by @BopoJoseph, but @Showtime1MMA pops his head out and is now in top control! #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/4vQxPrqXEB — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2018

Round 3: Shelton hit a few early shots and managed to make sure that Morales was on the back foot. Soon enough though, Morales was back and he had a takedown attempt which Shelton resisted and got up. Instead, Shelton got the takedown and went for the Kimura. Shelton landed a knee to the head and then got another takedown.

Morales got against the cage and that was it, as Shelton soon put him down on the cage where he scooped the legs. Shelton hit a spinning elbow near the end, and the round ends with the fighters scrambling for a good position.

Results: Eric Shelton defeated Joseph Morales via Split Decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

