UFC Denver Results: Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry - UFC Fight Night 139 co-headliner ends in an unexpected manner

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone celebrating with his son in UFC Fight Night 139

What's the story?

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Mike Perry came into the fight with both fighters looking to upset the other.

Mike Perry had a lot to prove as he looked to take on the fighter with one of the best records in the UFC. On the other side of things, Donald Cerrone was out to prove that he still had it, and despite a bad run in recent times, was able to do exactly that.

The night ended for the Cowboy celebrating with his family in the Octagon.

In case you didn't know...

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone has not had the best of runs in the Octagon for a while now. He came into the fight on the back of three big losses in his last four fights. His win in the last but one fight gave him some confidence, and he was looking to make a comeback with a win in the fight at UFC Fight Night 139 in his home city of Denver, Colorado.

Mike Perry had made his intentions clear to take out Cerrone in this fight and get a big win which he was hoping would push him towards a title. Perry's last fight ended in a win for him against Paul Felder.

The heart of the matter

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone had the advantage in the fight, the moment both fighters went to the ground. He took Perry's back and got in a choke.

THAT'S IT!! @CowboyCerrone taps Perry in round 1!



... And then brings his son in the Octagon! #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/1LZPoIARtT — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2018

While it looked like Perry might be able to get out, as he did pop out of the hold, Cerrone dropped to his front with an Arm Triangle. A slight move, and he had transitioned into the Belly Down Armbar, and with seconds to go in the 1st round, had Mike Perry tap out.

At this moment I knew a tap was coming 😳#UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/CUmOyZmBCQ — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) November 11, 2018

Cerrone won, and celebrated with his family, including his son and grandmother in the middle of the Octagon.

"I never knew what I was fighting for before. Now I do."@CowboyCerrone on having his son. #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/K3DAho3llr — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2018

What's next?

Donald Cerrone said in the post-fight interview he was coming for the title shot and asked Khabib Nurmagomedov to be ready.