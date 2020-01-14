UFC Doctors reveal interesting detail about Conor McGregor's physical shape ahead of UFC 246

Dana White spoke to TMZ Sports ahead of UFC 246. The first PPV of the year may also be the most highly-anticipated one as the biggest star in MMA history Conor McGregor, returns after an extensive 15-month layoff.

Many have questioned Conor McGregor's level of motivation, believing that he hardly has anything left to fight for. And to be fair, there's a lot of truth in that statement. He's won Championships, he's made more money than he knows what to do with.

In such cases, it's hard to stay motivated, but the Irishman has made it clear that his current run is about his legacy and proving he's still among the cream of the crop. That type of motivation is different, but it may still work.

When speaking to TMZ Sports (H/T Asian Persuasion MMA), Dana White revealed that the UFC Doctor said McGregor is in the best shape that he's ever seen him:

“I’m hearing he’s in phenomenal shape. The UFC doctor is actually saying, he thinks Conor is in the best shape he’s ever seen him in. Head seems to be in the right place. Ring rust is real, I believe in it. We’ll see how that goes.”

He reiterated what he said before about being shocked at the level of disrespect shown to the veteran Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone:

"And I think the level of disrespect shown to ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone by the media, a lot of the fans, and definitely the sports books in Las Vegas, is insanity."

He believes that a fight like this is perfectly catered to Cerrone, making him a big threat:

“Cowboy Cerrone is also one of those guys that needs something big to fight for. It’s more than just the money and all the things that go along with it. This is the type of fight that ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is an absolute spoiler in. This is his deal. These are the types of fights he likes to be in.

He believes the dynamic will be interesting at Welterweight since Cerrone has fought in that division multiple times while Conor McGregor barely makes it to 168 or 169 pounds.