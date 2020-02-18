UFC: Dustin Poirier willing to fight Al Iaquinta provided certain conditions are met

UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2

Dana White doesn't need to scratch his head over finding a suitable opponent for the Octagon return of former interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Dustin Poirier. Al Iaquinta recently called out Poirier for a fight as the latter looks to bounce back from a 2019 defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov, and now Poirier has responded to the challenge.

Poirier took to Twitter to inform "Ragin' Al" that he is willing to face him inside the cage subject to the fulfillment of a couple of prerequisites - a good purse and the fight must take place at welterweight.

Hey @ALIAQUINTA if they pay me right and you down to do it at 170lbs I'll fight you. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 17, 2020

If the UFC sees this bout as the big fight it obviously is, then the money won't be a problem and with Conor McGregor's return, we saw that Lightweights fighting at Welterweight shouldn't be too much of an issue. Also, it will be easier for Poirier who recently recovered from a hip surgery to fight at 170lbs because he wouldn't have to take the extra pressure of a grueling weight cut.

Both Poirier and Iaquinta need a win on their next outing to stay relevant at the top of a heavily stacked Lightweight division, with Poirier dropping his last fight against Nurmagomedov and Iaquinta losing to Dan Hooker back in 2019.