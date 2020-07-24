UFC fans should appreciate Kamaru Usman more (Opinion)

Kamaru Usman may have defeated Jorge Masvidal convincingly at UFC 251, but almost everyone showered praise on Gamebred in what many claimed to be a five-round snoozer. The fighters though, who know and understand each aspect of this sometimes strange sport, were all appreciative of Usman’s game-plan.

The likes of Jon Jones and Henry Cejudo were supportive of the strategy used by The Nigerian Nightmare as he retained his Welterweight crown at UFC 251.

Yet everyone loves Randy couture https://t.co/9vH5z31foc — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 12, 2020

Beautifull game plane by the Nigerian nightmare #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

Kamaru Usman’s dominance in the UFC has been a sight to behold. The Nigerian Nightmare, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, is one of the very few fighters to have 12 straight wins in UFC.

Kamaru Usman’s winning streak is behind only the likes of GSP, Max Holloway, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, and Anderson Silva. These are some of the best fighters to have step foot inside the octagon, and this makes his achievement even more impressive.

The Welterweight division in which Kamaru Usman made his debut was stacked and contained the likes of an up-and-coming Colby Covington, Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos amongst many others.

What makes The Nigerian Nightmare’s rise to the top even more impressive is how he has dominated top-level opponents in the UFC. Usman accumulated seven unanimous decisions in his nine fights before challenging Tyron Woodley for the title.

The skills that make Kamaru Usman such an impressive fighter have, however, made him less popular amongst fans especially the new ones. Many newcomers to the sport expect a stand-up fight and end up falling in love with those who provide them with such moments.

However, MMA is not just all about stand-up and that’s why it’s called Mixed Martial Arts where grappling also plays a key role.

Advertisement

Many complained and criticized Usman for how he went about fighting against Masvidal. But can you blame the guy for fighting in a way that plays into his strength?

Jorge Masvidal is probably the best boxer in the UFC roster and Usman choosing to clinch and tire out a guy who decimated Ben Askren, a fellow wrestler, in five-seconds is a smart move. Masvidal also showed his conditioning when he fought Nate Diaz for the ‘BMF’ belt, never looking out of breath during that bout at the Madison Square Garden.

Kamaru Usman’s dominance could also be a factor behind fans not appreciating his skills and what he brings to the table. Most of his fights have been one-sided with Usman outworking his opponents in the clinch and on the ground.

Kamaru Usman’s career path in the UFC looks to be heading in the same direction as that of Demetrious Johnson, who was also dominant but never could capture the imagination of fans despite his talent inside the octagon.

While fans were too late to appreciate what ‘Mighty Mouse’ brought into the octagon, it is not too late yet for them to acknowledge and respect the workmanlike approach of The Nigerian Nightmare.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.