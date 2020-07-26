UFC Fight Island 3 officially concluded the string of events in July that took place in the famous Fight Island. Yas Island, Abu Dhabi hosted an entire month worth of fights and has become a star of its own. While UFC will undoubtedly return to Fight Island at some point, this was the final stop for the global MMA leader UFC before heading back to Las Vegas.

The next UFC fight night will be at the start of August from the UFC Apex.

#7. Khamzat Chimaev vs.Rhys McKee - Chimaev makes a stunning UFC turnaround

Pure dominance

Khazmat Chimaev picked up McKee right off the bat and got a takedown. A brutal welcome to the Octagon for Rhys McKee, but he turned around. Chimaev started the ground and pound and landed some big shots. He constantly tried to twist out of the mount but continued to eat more shots. The referee warned him and then he stopped it. He took zero punches en route victory.

Khazmat Chimaev def. Rhys McKee via TKO (1st round, 3:09)

#6. Alex Oliveira vs Peter Sobotta

Round 1: Alex Oliveira had the advantage in the early going. He found early success with the body kick. His elusiveness prevented Peter Sobotta from landing. Sobotta possibly suffered a broken hand late in the round.

Round 2: Peter Sobotta tried to take Oliveira to the fence but the Brazilian broke out early on. Oliveira continued to find success with the body kick, but one landed on the groin, forcing a stop. A shot from Oliveira to the head earlier cut Sobotta open. Oliveira managed the distance well and was actively looking for the kick that had caught Sobotta's attention. The fight was then halted after an unintentional eye poke from Oliveira. After the restart, Sobotta got a calf kick, only to get knocked down from a shot.

Round 3: Oliveira managed to get Sobotta down. Oliveira seemed to have issues with his toes. Oliveira didn't do too much in the third round, but enough to avoid Sobotta's offense. He utilized the body kick again.

Alex Oliveira def. Peter Sobotta by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)