The UFC brought to us a high octane card with UFC Fight Island 6 just a week before the blockbuster UFC 254 pay-per-view, which is set to take place next weekend at Fight island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Fight Island 6 was headlined by a crucial featherweight clash between Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung. The co-main event of the night featured a flyweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian.

Follow UFC Fight Island 6 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ LIVE now)

Brian Ortega def. Chan Sung Jung via UD (50-45 x3)

Jessica Andrade def. Katlyn Chookagian via first-round TKO (4:55)

Jim Crute def. Modestas Bukauskas via first-round KO (2:01)

James Krause def. Claudio Silva via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jonathan Martinez def. Thomas Almeida via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Preliminary Card

Guram Kutateladze def. Mateusz Gamrot via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Gillian Robertson def. Poliana Botelho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27 x2)

Jun Yong Park def. John Phillips via unanimous decision (30-25 x3)

Fares Ziam def. Jamie Mullarkey via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Maxim Grishin def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov via second-round TKO (4:58)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Mark Striegl via first-round KO (0:51)

Jonathan Martinez put on a stellar display of striking prowess inside the Octagon as he outclassed Thomas Almeida over three rounds in the main card clash at UFC Fight Island 6.

The highly-rated bantamweight beat Almeida comprehensively as the final scorecards all read 30-27in favor of Martinez, who ended up getting the decision while moving to 4-1 in his past five fights in the UFC.

“I feel real great,” Martinez said following his win at UFC Fight Island 6. “I fought a guy I used to look up to. I was really excited to come in here and fight him.”

A fiery performance by the Dragon 🐉@JonathanMyda gets the UD from Fight Island.



[ Main card continues on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/INURJ9GizK — UFC (@ufc) October 17, 2020

James Krause earned a unanimous decision victory over Claudio Silva on the UFC Fight Island 6 main card.

Having stepped up on short notice to face Claudio Silva, Krausedisplayed a brilliant striking game and solid wrestling defense to claim the victory via unanimous decision following the three scheduled rounds. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Krause.

“Claudio’s obviously really good, he’s got some good wins,” Krause said about his opponent. “I had to stop the takedowns. He’s a hammer on top.

On a bad leg 🤭@TheJamesKrause halts Silva's win streak with just weeks notice



[ Action continues on #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/qjz910JWo6 — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020

Jimmy Crute scored a brutal first-round knockout win against Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Fight Island 6. Crute connected with a devastating right hook that snapped Bukauskas’ head and as the shot landed, Crute immediately followed up with strikes that knocked Bukauskus down on the canvas as the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Following her loss to Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade picked up a big win against Katlyn Chookagian at UFC Fight Island 6.

This was Andrade's first shot at flyweight and she was immediately successful at the 125 lbs division. Andrade damaged Chookagian with a pair of brutal body shots that ultimately got the finish for the Brazilian. Following her fight, Andrade also called out the flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko.

“When you fight with happiness like I’m happy tonight, there’s only one result you can have,” Andrade said after earning the TKO at 4:55 in the first round. Now I’m No. 1 and let’s see if I have a chance at fighting Valentina.”

🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro becomes the first woman to earn a win in three weight classes. #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/2X3ohOt6Zx — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 6, Brian Ortega faced Chan Sung Jung in a fight that promised to be a barnburner from the get-go. Ortega put on a dominant performance to outstrike "The Korean Zombie" over the scheduled five rounds and the former earned a lopsided unanimous decision victory in the end.

Ortega outperformed Jung in all departments, having knocked down the South Korean twice and taking him down thrice inside the Octagon. Ortega also landed 127 significant strikes during the fight.