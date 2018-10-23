×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

UFC Fight Night 138: Early and Full Card Betting Odds

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
News
27   //    23 Oct 2018, 16:29 IST

UFC 220: Cormier v Oezdemir
UFC 220: Cormier v Oezdemir

UFC Fight Night 138 is set to take place one week before the UFC 230 pay-per-view event. With a stacked card ready for the event, the UFC Fight Night may seem like only a distraction, but it is actually much more.

After the main event of UFC 229, the brawl that took place outside the Octagon when Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage to attack Conor McGregor's corner men, was complemented by a brawl inside the Octagon as well, where Conor found himself exchanging blows with three members of Khabib's team.

One of the men in the group was none other than Zubaira Tukhugov. Due to his actions he was removed from the fight for which he had been scheduled in the co-main event of the UFC Fight Night 138 event.

This left Artem Lobov without an opponent, until the vacancy was filled by Michael Johnson for the event at Moncton, New Brunswick.

The main event of the night is another big fight, with Volkan Oezdemir facing Anthony Smith. Oezdemir's boxing capabilities remains the better of the two, and his grappling ability is nothing to be frowned at. Smith, on the other hand, has suddenly become one of the better fighters in the Light Heavyweight Division.

In this article, we will take a look at the betting odds from the full card of UFC Fight Night 138. Thanks to Oddshark.com for providing the betting odds for the night of the event.

Let's take a look at the betting odds from the early prelim card and the prelim card from the night before getting into the main card.

Early Preliminary Card:


  1. Te'Jovan Edwards (-293) vs. Don Madge (+237): Favoured Winner - Te'Jovan Edwards
  2. Arjan Bhullar (-175) vs. Marcelo Golm (+135): Favoured Winner - Arjan Bhullar
  3. Stevie Ray (-208) vs. Jessin Ayari (+172): Favoured Winner - Stevie Ray

Preliminary Card:


  1. Nordine Taleb (-124) vs. Sean Strickland (-104): Favoured Winner - Nordine Taleb
  2. Thibault Gouti (+318) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (-402): Favoured Winner - Nasrat Haqparast
  3. Calvin Kattar (-455) vs. Chris Fishgold (+300): Favoured Winner - Calvin Kattar
  4. Sarah Moras (-273) vs. Talita Bernardo (+217): Favoured Winner - Sarah Moras
1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Fight Night 138: Moncton Anthony Smith Artem Lobov UFC News UFC Schedule UFC Fighters
Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paolo - Santos vs. Anders -...
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor Early Betting Odds, Full Card...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 137: Last Minute Final Betting Odds for...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow Final Last Minute Betting...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Former Cage Warriors Champion set to make his...
RELATED STORY
UFC 228: Latest last minute UFC 228 odds
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paolo Results - Anders Vs....
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow Results - Hunt vs Oleinik -...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 137 Preview: UFC Fight Night Sao Paolo -...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 137 Results: Preliminary Card Results,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us