UFC Fight Night 138: Early and Full Card Betting Odds

UFC Fight Night 138 is set to take place one week before the UFC 230 pay-per-view event. With a stacked card ready for the event, the UFC Fight Night may seem like only a distraction, but it is actually much more.

After the main event of UFC 229, the brawl that took place outside the Octagon when Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage to attack Conor McGregor's corner men, was complemented by a brawl inside the Octagon as well, where Conor found himself exchanging blows with three members of Khabib's team.

One of the men in the group was none other than Zubaira Tukhugov. Due to his actions he was removed from the fight for which he had been scheduled in the co-main event of the UFC Fight Night 138 event.

This left Artem Lobov without an opponent, until the vacancy was filled by Michael Johnson for the event at Moncton, New Brunswick.

The main event of the night is another big fight, with Volkan Oezdemir facing Anthony Smith. Oezdemir's boxing capabilities remains the better of the two, and his grappling ability is nothing to be frowned at. Smith, on the other hand, has suddenly become one of the better fighters in the Light Heavyweight Division.

In this article, we will take a look at the betting odds from the full card of UFC Fight Night 138. Thanks to Oddshark.com for providing the betting odds for the night of the event.

Let's take a look at the betting odds from the early prelim card and the prelim card from the night before getting into the main card.

Early Preliminary Card:

Te'Jovan Edwards (-293) vs. Don Madge (+237): Favoured Winner - Te'Jovan Edwards Arjan Bhullar (-175) vs. Marcelo Golm (+135): Favoured Winner - Arjan Bhullar Stevie Ray (-208) vs. Jessin Ayari (+172): Favoured Winner - Stevie Ray

Preliminary Card:

Nordine Taleb (-124) vs. Sean Strickland (-104): Favoured Winner - Nordine Taleb Thibault Gouti (+318) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (-402): Favoured Winner - Nasrat Haqparast Calvin Kattar (-455) vs. Chris Fishgold (+300): Favoured Winner - Calvin Kattar Sarah Moras (-273) vs. Talita Bernardo (+217): Favoured Winner - Sarah Moras

